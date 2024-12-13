Sharad Pawar, Ajit Pawar may come together in future, says Shiv Sena MLA

With Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar meeting NCP(SP) chief Sharad Pawar on the senior leader's birthday, Shiv Sena MLA Sanjay Shirsat on Thursday talked of the possibility of the two leaders joining hands again, saying "Sharad Pawar sahab never stayed attached with one party".

"Sharad Pawar sahab never stayed attached with one party, he left and stayed with Congress many times... It is a possibility that they may come together in the future... It seems that the negotiations are going on and all the leaders may unite," Shrisat told ANI.

Answering a question on cabinet expansion, he said Ajit Pawar has said that cabinet expansion will take place and that will be decided in a meeting to be held today or tomorrow.

Sharad Pawar met party workers and leaders at his residence in Delhi on the occasion of his 84th birthday on Thursday.

The party members presented bouquets and gifts to the senior leader at his residence as a token of respect and appreciation.

The NCP chief also clicked pictures with the guests at his residence.

More From This Section

Ajit Pawar along with his wife and party leaders including Praful Patel, and Chhagan Bhujbal arrived at Sharad Pawar's residence to wish him on his birthday. After meeting his uncle, Ajit Pawar said, "Today is Saheb's birthday, I came here to wish him and to seek his blessings."

Chhagan Bhujbal said, "We came today to wish him (Sharad Pawar) on his birthday and had a good discussion."

Praful Patel said every year they greet Sharad Pawar on his birthday and seek his blessings. "We pray that he stays healthy and Maharashtra continues to receive his guidance."

Hailing from Baramati, Pune, Pawar started early in politics and became president of the state Youth Congress at 24 and a member of the state cabinet five years later.

Pawar has been Chief Minister of Maharashtra for seven years out of his 32 years in politics. During these years, Maharashtra became and retained a position as the leading industrial state in the country and also a state with a very managed treasury.

Last year in July, Nationalist Congress Party leader Ajit Pawar led a vertical split in the party, joined hands with the National Democratic Alliance, and took oath as the Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra.

The NCP's 'clock' symbol is with the Ajit Pawar group, following a ruling by the Election Commission of India (ECI) in February, recognizing it as the official NCP.

On March 19, the top court allowed the Ajit Pawar faction to use the 'clock' symbol, with certain conditions, including that his party would issue a public declaration that the use of the 'clock' symbol for Lok Sabha and the Maharashtra Assembly Elections is sub-judice and subject to the outcome of the challenge made by the Sharad Pawar group to the decision of the ECI.

In the recent Maharashtra assembly polls, NCP led by Ajit Pawar performed well winning seats 41 and Sharad Pawar-led NCP(SP) could win only 10 seats.