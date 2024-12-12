Kejriwal calls 'One nation, one election' Bill as BJP's misplaced priority

Former Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) National convenor, Arvind Kejriwal, on Thursday took a dig at the centre over the 'One Nation, One Election' Bill, stating that the nation needs "one healthcare system" and "one education system". He further added that the bill showcases "BJP's misplaced priorities."

"The country needs one nation, one education... one nation, one healthcare system...not... one nation, one election... BJP's misplaced priorities," Kejriwal posted on X (formerly Twitter).

Meanwhile, Congress MP Jairam Ramesh has demanded that the proposed 'One Nation, One Election' bill be sent to a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC), asserting that the bill undermines democracy.

"The bill will be presented in Parliament, and we want it to be referred to the Joint Parliamentary Committee, which will hold discussions on it. The Indian National Congress's position was clarified last year by party president Mallikarjun Kharge, who sent a four-page letter to former President Ram Nath Kovind's committee on One Nation, One Election, stating that we oppose the bill," Ramesh told ANI.

Appreciating the bill, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Kangana Ranaut called it the need of the hour as conducting elections every six months imposes a significant financial burden on the government.

"'One Nation, One Election' is very important because conducting elections every six months costs the government treasury a great deal. The biggest challenge is encouraging people to come out and vote repeatedly. Voter turnout is declining every year. This is the need of the hour, and everyone supports it," she said.

Notably, the Union Cabinet approved the 'One Nation, One Election' bill, paving the way for its introduction in Parliament.

Following the approval, a comprehensive bill is expected to be tabled, laying the groundwork for unified elections across the country.

Earlier on Wednesday, former President of India Ram Nath Kovind emphasised the importance of building a consensus on the initiative, underscoring its significance beyond political interests.

Kovind, who chairs the committee on the matter, stated that the Central government must build consensus. This issue is not about the interest of any single party but of the nation. 'One Nation, One Election' will be a game-changer--not just my opinion but that of economists, who predict that its implementation could boost the country's GDP by 1-1.5 per cent.