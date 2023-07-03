Home / Politics / Sharad Pawar strikes back, sacks NCP working prez Praful Patel, MP Tatkare

Sharad Pawar strikes back, sacks NCP working prez Praful Patel, MP Tatkare

The action comes a day after Ajit Pawar joined the Eknath Shinde-BJP government as deputy chief minister along with eight other NCP MLAs who were inducted as ministers

Press Trust of India Mumbai
NCP Chief Sharad Pawar

1 min read Last Updated : Jul 03 2023 | 5:42 PM IST
NCP chief Sharad Pawar on Monday sacked party's working president Praful Patel and Lok Sabha MP Sunil Tatkare, who have sided with Maharashtra deputy CM Ajit Pawar in his rebellion, for engaging in "anti-party activities.

The action comes a day after Ajit Pawar joined the Eknath Shinde-BJP government as deputy chief minister along with eight other NCP MLAs who were inducted as ministers. Tatkare's daughter Aditi was among the ministers who took oath on Sunday. Sharad Pawar, in a tweet, said, "I, as the National President, of Nationalist Congress Party hereby order the removal of the names of Shri Sunil Tatkare and Shri Praful Patel from the Register of Members of NCP Party for anti-party activities. He tagged Patel, a Rajya Sabha MP who was appointed as NCP working president last month, and Tatkare in his tweet.

Topics :Praful PatelSharad PawarNCPMaharashtraajit pawar

First Published: Jul 03 2023 | 5:42 PM IST

