Home / Politics / 'Treachery' of highest order, says Cong's Digvijaya on NCP developments

NCP chief Sharad Pawar on Sunday took a swipe at the ruling BJP, saying the development was not a "googly" but a "robbery"

Press Trust of India Bhopal
Digvijaya Singh

1 min read Last Updated : Jul 03 2023 | 4:32 PM IST
In the wake of a split in the NCP led by Ajit Pawar, Congress veteran Digvijaya Singh has described developments in the Sharad Pawar-headed party as treachery of the highest order.

Nationalist Congress Party leader Ajit Pawar on Sunday led a vertical split in the party to become the deputy chief minister in the Eknath Shinde-Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government in Maharashtra.

Eight other NCP leaders were also sworn in as ministers in the Maharashtra government.

NCP chief Sharad Pawar on Sunday took a swipe at the ruling BJP, saying the development was not a "googly" but a "robbery".

On Pawar's comments, Digvijaya Singh in a tweet on Sunday said, Not only Robbery Pawar Saheb but Treachery of the highest order. Sad."

When reporters on Sunday asked Sharad Pawar if the move by nine NCP leaders was a game-plan of the BJP or a googly he talked about recently, the NCP president said, "...It is not googly, it is a robbery. It is not an easy thing. The allegations levelled by Prime Minister (Narendra Modi) against the party...Now (he) has done an important work of exonerating some of the leaders from those allegations.

First Published: Jul 03 2023 | 4:32 PM IST

