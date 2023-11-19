Home / Politics / Shinde govt itself illegal, immoral: Aaditya Thackeray on FIR against him

Shinde govt itself illegal, immoral: Aaditya Thackeray on FIR against him

"I find it amusing considering I am the local MLA. Is it not within my purview to inspect and inaugurate a bridge?" he said

ANI
Earlier, Sena (UBT) MP Priyanka Chaturvedi also lashed out at the government and said that a case registered against Aaditya Thackeray for doing something that the illegitimate and corrupt government should have done long ago | Photo: WEF

3 min read Last Updated : Nov 19 2023 | 6:57 AM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Lashing out at Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde after an FIR was registered against him for illegally inaugurating the Delisle Road Bridge in Lower Parel, the Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray on Saturday said that the government and the Chief Minister himself are "illegal and immoral."

"I think what is laughable is that this government itself is illegal. So who are they declaring illegal? As a result of my tweet, they opened the metro to the public...It is my constituency but I didn't say that we did this or they did this. I just said that the CM who is illegal, and immoral has no time for the public, for such projects. So, we should open this for the public," Aaditya Thackeray said.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

"I find it amusing considering I am the local MLA. Is it not within my purview to inspect and inaugurate a bridge?" he said.

"If they are filing a case against me, I am ready for it. This is for the public, I will continue to fight for people. I will not let them Mumbai...", he added.

Earlier, Sena (UBT) MP Priyanka Chaturvedi also lashed out at the government and said that a case registered against Aaditya Thackeray for doing something that the illegitimate and corrupt government should have done long ago.

"It has been registered against Aaditya Thackeray for doing something that the illegitimate and corrupt government should have done long ago. There is a bridge that has been long-pending and long-delayed in terms of construction. It has caused a lot of problems and inconvenience for the people of Mumbai," she said.

The case has been registered at NM Joshi Police Station under sections 143, 149, 326 and 447 of IPC.

BMC officials complained to police that the work of the bridge is still pending and the bridge was inaugurated by Aditya Thackeray and others on November 16.

In a post on X, Aaditya said: "The full bridge to people for use, it has been almost 10 days that the other side has been ready and waiting for a VIP to inaugurate it. We inaugurated it last night and today, the BMC under the pressure of Khoke Sarkar has closed it down again, waiting for a government inauguration, only to trouble the citizens of Mumbai. Why can't it be thrown open for the people instead of waiting for the guardian minister's ego and convenience? Open it!".

Also Read

Waiting to see how BJP handles its new 'riff-raffs': Uddhav Thackeray

SC pulls up Manipur Police over Zero FIR: What is it and how does it work?

Aaditya Thackeray's core team member Rahul Kanal joins Shinde-led Shiv Sena

FIR against Aaditya Thackeray for 'inaugurating' bridge without permission

Shinde calls all-party meeting amid Maratha quota stir; Uddhav not invited

BJP's goal to further propagate agenda of RSS, alleges Mallikarjun Kharge

Telangana polls: BJP releases manifesto, calls promises as 'PM's guarantee'

PM Modi targets Cong on Gehlot-Pilot tussle, says there's no reconciliation

Hold talks between warring communities: 10-party delegation to Manipur Guv

Kumaraswamy targets Karnataka CM, again alleges 'cash for postings' scam

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Eknath ShindeMaharashtraMaharashtra governmentAaditya Thackeray

First Published: Nov 19 2023 | 6:57 AM IST

Explore News

Elections 2023

CM Gehlot accuses BJP of religious agenda ahead of Rajasthan polls 2023

BJP toppled Congress govt in MP by purchasing MLAs: Rahul Gandhi in MP

World Cup 2023

Curse of the knockouts: South Africa's choking history at the World Cups

ICC Cricket WC 2023: Disney Star wants to make Rs 30L from 10-sec ad slots

India News

Delhi's air quality 'very poor', vehicular emissions largest contributor

Diwali eve: Mumbai airport handles record 1,032 flights on November 11

Economy News

Despite visa hurdles, Indian student enrollment in US hits all-time high

Here's why India and UK are acting like cowards on the free trade agreement

Next Story