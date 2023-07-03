Home / Politics / Shinde will be replaced as CM soon, 16 MLAs will be disqualified: Raut

Shinde will be replaced as CM soon, 16 MLAs will be disqualified: Raut

Raut's remark came after NCP leader Ajit Pawar joined the Shiv Sena-BJP alliance in Maharashtra and took oath as Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister on Sunday

ANI
Raut also said that 16 MLAs who were part of the split in Shiv Sena almost a year ago are going to be "disqualified"

2 min read Last Updated : Jul 03 2023 | 11:04 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on Monday reiterated his claim that Nationalist Congress Party leader Ajit Pawar who was sworn in as the deputy chief minister of Maharashtra a day ago would soon replace Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.

Raut also said that 16 MLAs who were part of the split in Shiv Sena almost a year ago are going to be "disqualified".

"Today I am saying this in front of the camera, the Chief Minister of Maharashtra is going to change. Eknath Shinde is being removed. Eknath Shinde and the 16 MLAs are going to be disqualified," Raut said while talking to ANI.

Raut's remark came after NCP leader Ajit Pawar joined the Shiv Sena-BJP alliance in Maharashtra and took oath as Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister on Sunday.

Raut further said that Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress will fight "unitedly" in Maharashtra.

"BJP is breaking Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress but this will not benefit them at all. In Maharashtra, we will fight unitedly. It is shocking that PM Modi had said that the leaders of NCP are involved in corruption and now those leaders have taken oath in Raj Bhawan," Raut said.

In June 2022, a group of Shiv Sena MLAs led by Eknath Shinde rebelled against Uddhav Thackeray - saying that the latter's decision to align with the Congress and the Nationalist Congress Party went against the party's Hindutva ideology.

Shinde, then cabinet minister in the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government, led the revolt which vertically split the Shiv Sena.

The downfall of MVA paved the formation of BJP-Balasahebanchi Shiv Sena. On June 30, Shinde was sworn in as CM and Fadnavis, his deputy.

On Sunday too after the oath-taking ceremony of Ajit Pawar, who became the second Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra along with the present deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis after joining the NDA government, Raut had said that in just a few days, Maharashtra will get another Chief Minister.

"We already knew that this process was going on. About this, I had said earlier also that it can happen. The sword of disqualification that was hanging over Eknath Shinde is about to fall soon. The 16 MLAs who went with him will be disqualified. In just a few days, Maharashtra will get another Chief Minister," Raut had said.

Also Read

Politics overshadows governance as Shinde govt completes year in office

Will fight future polls on NCP symbol, says Maharashtra Dy CM Ajit Pawar

Uddhav holds meeting with his camp leaders at Shiv Sena Bhavan in Mumbai

Rs 2,000 cr deal to purchase Shiv Sena name and symbol, says Sanjay Raut

Aaditya Thackeray's core team member Rahul Kanal joins Shinde-led Shiv Sena

If any party wants to promote dynasty politics, they will end soon: AIADMK

NCP Chief Pawar to address public meeting in Maharashtra's Karad today

First attack corrupt, then embrace them: Sibal slams BJP on Pawar's revolt

NCP leaders had hint of BJP's 'intention' to break party: Rohit Pawar

NCP files disqualification petition against 9 MLAs including Ajit Pawar

Topics :MaharashtraMLAsPoliticsShiv SenaBJP

First Published: Jul 03 2023 | 11:04 AM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story