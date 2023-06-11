Home / Politics / Sibal calls for opposition unity to save democracy, expose Modi government

Sibal calls for opposition unity to save democracy, expose Modi government

Senior advocate Kapil Sibal on Sunday said that democracy and brotherhood in the country were in danger from the Modi government, which was doing 'whatever it liked'

IANS New Delhi
Sibal calls for opposition unity to save democracy, expose Modi government

2 min read Last Updated : Jun 11 2023 | 4:55 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Senior advocate Kapil Sibal on Sunday said that democracy and brotherhood in the country were in danger from the Modi government, which was doing "whatever it liked".

In his address at the 'maharally' organised by the AAP at Ramlila ground, he mentioned that he was previously part of the UPA when AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal used to criticise them from the same Ramlila Ground but was attending the Ramlila Ground rally to save the constitution as an independent MP, not representing any political party.

In the coming days, he plans to visit different places and expose the Modi government, he added.

Sibal emphasised the need for all opposition parties to come together against Modi, who claims to be running a double-engine government, meaning his aim is clear: he is eliminating non-BJP governments.

"They can't be a double-engine government. They can only be a double-barrel government," he said.

He accused Modi of "derailing" state governments led by other parties and claimed that all the agencies were under the control of the Modi government and acting at his behest.

The rally was organised by the AAP against the ordinance of the Central government which was brought to nullify a Supreme Court order handing over control of services to the Delhi government.

--IANS

atk/vd

Also Read

Parties like JD(U), Shiv Sena were your allies, now they are corrupt: Sibal

As Nitish tries to bring Opposition together, here's a look at his journey

Kapil Sibal tears into Centre, claims misuse of anti-defection law

Kapil Sibal raises question of pliant investigation amid wrestlers' protest

Politics divided, 'acchhe din' subsided: Sibal's dig over 9 yrs of NDA govt

Cong govt created 'history of development' in Rajasthan, says CM Gehlot

In swipe at Congress and DMK, Shah dubs them '2G,3G, 4G' parties

Sachin Pilot targets former CM Vasundhara Raje over corruption cases

Delhi first to be attacked, similar ordinances coming for others: Kejriwal

Home Minister Amit Shah pitches for a Tamil PM in future, says report

Topics :Kapil SibalModi govtUnited OppositionOpposition

First Published: Jun 11 2023 | 6:04 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story