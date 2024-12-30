Since excavation is underway, I believe CM house has Shivling too: SP chief

Samajwadi Party (SP) Chief Akhilesh Yadav, in a jibe at the ongoing excavation work in Uttar Pradesh, suggested that a Shivling might also be found at the residence of the state's Chief Minister.

"Since the excavation work is underway, I believe that there is a Shivling at the Chief Minister's residence too... we have faith that the Shivling is there," Yadav remarked, implying that such discoveries were allegedly being overly dramatized for political purposes.

He further stated, "We should all prepare for its excavation... The media should go first, and we will join after that."

In the same press conference, Akhilesh spoke on several pressing issues in Uttar Pradesh, including the use of Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs), preparations for the Kumbh Mela, and concerns about the state of farmers.

Regarding EVMs, Yadav referred to a case in Germany, where ballot voting was reinstated after a lengthy debate in the country's Supreme Court. "EVMs are not accepted in countries like Germany. After a long debate in their Supreme Court, EVMs were removed, and voting is now done using ballot papers," he said.

On the upcoming Kumbh Mela, Yadav acknowledged the religious and cultural significance of the event but raised concerns about the arrangements.

"The Kumbh should end with fervor. And if the government wants any help, our party members are ready to assist. But the arrangements we have seen, we have noticed that some work is pending. How are they going to complete all that in just 13 days?" he questioned.