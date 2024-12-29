Prashant Kishore joins BPSC protest, slams Bihar govt's 'lathi-tantra'

Jan Suraj chief Prashant Kishore joined the students protesting against the Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) examination, and slammed the treatment of students by the Bihar government.

Accusing the Bihar government of turning democracy into "lathi-tantra," he emphasized the right to protest of the students in public spaces.

Meanwhile, BPSC aspirants continue their protest in Patna's Gandhi Maidan. Gaurav Kumar, Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM), also reached Gandhi Maidan, where BPSC aspirants are protesting and demanding a re-examination to be held for the 70th BPSC prelims.

Speaking to the media persons, Kishore said, "We are not going for a protest. Students are sitting there, we are going to meet them. Gandhi Maidan is a public place, people go there every day. If the students do not have any place, they will go to a public place. I don't know why the government has made it a question of its prestige, somewhere they are harming themselves."

Kishore further added, "Bihar is the mother of democracy and if the students here do not have the right to speak their minds, then this is becoming a 'lathi-tantra'... that's why we are with the students."

Earlier, on Saturday, Delhi Police detained members of the Students' Federation of India (SFI) protesting outside Bihar Bhawan against the lathi charge on BPSC aspirants in Patna.

The protesting students in Patna are demanding the cancellation of the Integrated Combined (Preliminary) Competitive Examination (CCE) 2024 conducted by the Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) on December 13.