Congress accuses Centre of 'hidden agenda' over memorial for Manmohan Singh

The Congress on Sunday alleged that union government could not identify a designated space for performing the last rites of former PM Manmohan Singh, where a memorial could be built later, as it intervened in the matter with a "hidden agenda".

It has long been the practice to set up a memorial at the same place where the last rites are performed. However, the BJP-led Union government mishandled the issue and worsened the situation, the party alleged.

Speaking to reporters here, AICC General Secretary K C Venugopal said that not only the Congress party but also the Shiromani Akali Dal had harshly criticised the Union government on the matter.

"A designated space was not found for Manmohan Singh's last rites and memorial because the central government intervened in the matter with a specific hidden agenda," he alleged.

The Congress leader also wanted a discussion on the "brutal approach" and lapses on the part of the Centre.

"It should be explained why the government is showing such disrespect to a great leader who rose to the post of Prime Minister from the Sikh community," Venugopal said.

He also accused the Centre of "failing to consult" the Congress party or Manmohan Singh's family members regarding the arrangements.

"Seats were not even arranged for the closest relatives," Venugopal claimed, adding that the central government had "tarnished the late Prime Minister's reputation by not making the necessary arrangements for his last rites".

On Saturday, the Congress had also accused the Centre of "insulting" Manmohan Singh, the country's first Sikh Prime Minister, by carrying out his last rites at the Nigambodh Ghat instead of at a designated spot that could later become his memorial.

The opposition party had written to the Centre, requesting the identification of a designated place for Singh's last rites, where a memorial could be established.

As politics over the matter intensified, the Centre said that a decision to set up a memorial had already been taken and that a trust would be formed to identify the location soon.

BJP president J P Nadda on Saturday stated that the Centre had decided to allocate space for Manmohan Singh's memorial and had informed his family about it. He accused the Congress of indulging in "cheap politics" over the former Prime Minister's cremation.

Manmohan Singh (92) passed away on the night of December 26.