Speaker uses Rule 349 to disallow Oppn members from wearing slogan T-shirts

In the Rajya Sabha too, the DMK members protested wearing T-shirts with slogans against delimitation or redrawing of Lok Sabha and Assembly seats

The speaker directed those members, who came wearing T-shirts with slogans written on those, to go out of the House and come back wearing proper dresses. | File Photo: PTI
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 20 2025 | 7:54 PM IST
Opposition DMK members protested in the Lok Sabha on Thursday against the proposed delimitation of constituencies, prompting Speaker Om Birla to remind them of a rule governing the conduct of MPs in the House.

Birla said attending the House proceedings wearing T-shirts with slogans written on those is not acceptable and against parliamentary rules and decorum.

"House functions with rules and procedures. Members have to maintain the dignity and honour of the House. But some MPs are not following the rules and violating the dignity, which is not acceptable," Birla said, citing Rule 349 of the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business in the House of the People.

The speaker directed those members, who came wearing T-shirts with slogans written on those, to go out of the House and come back wearing proper dresses.

Rule 349 deals with "Rules to be observed by members in House".

Rule 349(xvi) says: "Whilst the House is sitting, a member shall not display flags, emblems or any exhibits in the House."  Another sub-clause bars the members from wearing or displaying badges of any kind in the House, except the national flag in the form of a lapel pin or a badge.

In the Rajya Sabha too, the DMK members protested wearing T-shirts with slogans against delimitation or redrawing of Lok Sabha and Assembly seats.

Both the Houses failed to transact any business and were adjourned for the day.

In the Upper House, Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar did not cite any rule but objected to the DMK members wearing the T-shirts.

First Published: Mar 20 2025 | 7:54 PM IST

