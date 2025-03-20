Telangana Budget not based on reality, cooked up numbers: G Kishan Reddy

Union Minister and BJP's Telangana State President G Kishan Reddy on Thursday slammed the state government over budget saying that it is based on "cooked up numbers and gimmicks."

G Kishan Reddy, in a statement released from his office, said, "The budget is not based on reality but cooked up numbers. The Government of Telangana under the Congress Party continues to mislead the people of the state with unrealistic numbers. This is clear testimony to the incompetence of the state government under the Congress Party."

Attacking the Revanth Reddy-led Telangana government, Reddy said people have started to lose hope over the implementation of promised schemes.

"People have started to lose hope in the implementation of the guarantees that were announced with much fanfare. If the BRS party has pushed the state's financial situation into the abyss for ten years; the Congress government's behaviour has made it seem like it has thrown the state directly from the frying pan into the fire," Reddy said.

Reddy alleged that Congress have ignored their guarantees and promises and the current budget also point that they have not been initiated.

"After being in Government in Telangana for 15 months, they completely ignored the implementation of 6 guarantees and 420 promises. This budget has made it clear that despite making huge announcements for various projects, allocations and implementation have not been initiated," Reddy said.

Criticising the budget, Kishan Reddy said, "Estimates were made without the slightest understanding of government income and revenue. In 2024-2025 budget estimated Rs. 58,594 crores as GST Revenue and in revised estimate it has fallen short by more than Rs. 5,000 crores to 53,665 crores. This is a deviation of close to 8.5 per cent. Government of India budgets have deviation of approximately than 1 per cent. However, still the 2025-2026 budget estimates Rs. 59,704 crores of Tax Revenue from GST,"

He added that government is "promoting" the excess consumption of liquor in an "desperate" attempt to raise revenue.

"In its desperation to raise revenue, only thing Telangana Government is able to promote is the excess consumption of liquor. In 2024-2025 Excise Tax was estimated at 25,617 crores and Government has estimated an additional Rs. 2,000 crores in Excise Revenue in 2025-206 to Rs. 27,623 crores. As a result of such accounting gimmicks, Total Tax Revenue has increased by 1,56,457 crores to 1,75,320 crores an increase by more than 12 per cent. Even in those numbers, Rs. 30,000 crores is from the Government of India in tax devolution," Reddy said.

Reddy further added, "the Government is cheating every category in the worst way, including farmers, youth, students, women, elderly people, and employees."

The Telangana Budget for the fiscal year 2025-26 proposes a total expenditure of Rs 3,04,965 crore, with revenue expenditure of Rs 2,26,982 crore and capital expenditure of Rs 36,504 crore.

The budget proposed allocating Rs 40,232 crore to the Scheduled Caste (SC) welfare department and Rs 17,169 crore to the Scheduled Tribe welfare department.

Moreover, Rs 11,405 crore has been proposed to be allocated to the Backward Classes welfare department, followed by Rs 3,591 crore for the minority welfare department and Rs 2,862 crore for the women and child welfare department.