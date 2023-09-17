Spesial session: MPs to assemble for group photos on Parl legacy on Tuesday

All members of Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha will assemble for group photographs on Tuesday morning and then participate in a function to commemorate the rich legacy of the Parliament of India and resolve to make Bharat a developed nation by 2047, before they move to the new building.

According to a bulletin issued by the Lok Sabha Secretariat, all MPs have been called for a group photograph at 9:30 am on Tuesday.

There would be three group photographs, first for all Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha MPs, the second for Rajya Sabha MPs and the third for Lok Sabha MPs.

Subsequently, all members of Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha have been requested to assemble in the Central Hall of Parliament at 11 am for a function to commemorate the rich legacy of the Parliament of India and resolve to make Bharat a developed nation by 2047, the bulletin said.

MPs are also being issued new identity cards to enter the new Parliament building. Catering facilities in the MP Dining Room, MP Guest Dining Room, Central Hall and Media Pantry in the existing Parliament House will be available up to Tuesday forenoon and thereafter will be available at new locations in the new building of Parliament, including two lounges named Sangam 1 and Sangam 2.

A five-day special session of Parliament will begin on Monday.

Vice President and Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar on Sunday hoisted the national flag at the new Parliament building.

Flanked by Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, he hoisted the flag atop the 'Gaja Dwar' of the new Parliament building.