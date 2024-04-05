Home / Politics / Sr BJP leadership conspired to put Kejriwal behind bars: Sanjay Singh

Sr BJP leadership conspired to put Kejriwal behind bars: Sanjay Singh

The Delhi chief minister was arrested on March 21 in connection with the excise policy-linked money laundering case

New Delhi: AAP MP Sanjay Singh addresses a press conference, in New Delhi, Friday, April 5, 2024, on Wednesday. (PTI: Photo/Ravi Choudhary)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 05 2024 | 12:54 PM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

AAP MP Sanjay Singh on Friday said the senior leadership of the BJP hatched a conspiracy to put Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal behind bars in the excise policy case.

Addressing a press conference two days after coming out of jail, Singh accused the BJP of pressurising Raghav Magunta, who is an accused-turned-approver in the Delhi excise policy case, into giving a false statement against Kejriwal.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

The Delhi chief minister was arrested on March 21 in connection with the excise policy-linked money laundering case.

Singh, who was also arrested in connection with the case, said action was taken against Raghav Magunta's father -- YSR Congress Party Lok Sabha MP Magunta Srinivasulu Reddy -- on September 16, 2022.

"He was pressurised into giving a false statement against Kejriwal but when he refused, his son Raghav Reddy was arrested. After continuous questioning, Raghav Reddy changed his statement against Kejriwal and became a part of a larger conspiracy," Singh alleged.

"A big conspiracy has taken place to put Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal behind bars. The BJP is responsible for the liquor scam and the senior leadership of the party is involved in this," he charged.

No immediate reactions from either the BJP or the Reddys were available.

Singh further said Kejriwal is an honest leader and wants to provide the best healthcare and education to the people of Delhi.

"Kejriwal has led a life of honesty... he aims to provide good education to the children and good health facilities to the people of Delhi," Singh said.

Also Read

Delhi Excise Policy case: Kejriwal skips 3rd summons; case updates so far

I-T, CBI also detected Rs 45 cr kickback used in AAP Goa poll campaign: ED

Arvind Kejriwal writes to ED, questions the intent of summons served to him

Highlights: Court sends Delhi CM Kejriwal to ED custody till March 28

Delhi liquor policy case highlights: ED summons are illegal, says Kejriwal

EC notice to AAP leader Atishi over statement on BJP's 'poaching' bid

Lok Sabha elections 2024: Congress releases election manifesto at AICC HQ

Lok Sabha polls: PM Modi to address rally in Rajasthan's Churu today

Maha speaker Narwekar urges state govt to rename Alibaug as 'Maynaknagri'

Sisodia writes letter from Tihar Jail, says 'Will meet you soon outside'

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Arvind KejriwalManish SisodiaBharatiya Janata PartyBJPAAP government

First Published: Apr 05 2024 | 12:54 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story