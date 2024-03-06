Home / Politics / Storm of Sandeshkhali will decimate Trinamool in West Bengal: PM Modi

Storm of Sandeshkhali will decimate Trinamool in West Bengal: PM Modi

Modi, while addressing a rally here, said whatever happened with women in Sandeshkhali is a matter of shame

Modi in Jharkhand (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India Barasat

1 min read Last Updated : Mar 06 2024 | 1:51 PM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said the storm of Sandeshkhali will reach every part of West Bengal, asserting that 'Nari Shakti' (woman power) will play a pivotal role in decimating the ruling TMC in the state.

Modi, while addressing a rally here, said whatever happened with women in Sandeshkhali is a matter of shame.

The riverine island of Sandeshkhali in North 24 Parganas district has been on the boil over allegations of sexual atrocities on women and land grabbing by suspended TMC leader Shajahan Sheikh and his cohorts.

TMC leaders are committing atrocities against sisters and daughters of poor, Dalit and tribal families at various places. The women of Bengal and the country are angry. This storm of Sandeshkhali will reach every part of West Bengal, and decimate the TMC across the state, Modi said.

Topics :Narendra ModiMamata BanerjeeSuvendu AdhikariBJPWest Bengal

First Published: Mar 06 2024 | 1:51 PM IST

