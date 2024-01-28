Home / Politics / Suspended Assam Congress leader Angkita Dutta set to join BJP today

On April 22, Assam police registered a case based on the complaint filed by Dr Angkita Dutta, former President of Assam Youth Congress against Indian Youth Congress President Srinivas BV

Congress leader Angkita Dutta| Photo: ANI
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 28 2024 | 10:31 AM IST
Dr Angkita Dutta, former chief of Assam Pradesh Youth Congress and the one who alleged that the party's youth wing president --Srinivas BV-- harassed her, is set to join Bharatiya Janata Party on Sunday.

Angkita along with former Congress MLA Bismita Gogoi will join BJP today.

On April 22, Assam police registered a case based on the complaint filed by Dr Angkita Dutta, former President of Assam Youth Congress against Indian Youth Congress President Srinivas BV.

In her complaint, Angkita alleged Srinivas BV of "harassing" and "discriminating" her for the past six months.

Angkita was later expelled from the primary membership of Congress for anti-party activities.

According to sources, apart from Angkita Dutta and Bismita Gogoi, several others including former leaders of the All Assam Students' Union (AASU) will also join BJP on Sunday.

Meanwhile, the Assam BJP unit has organized a joining programme at the party's state headquarters in Guwahati.

Dr Angkita Dutta told ANI over the phone that she will join the BJP.

On the other hand, former Congress MLA of the Khumtai constituency in Golaghat on Saturday tendered her resignation from the primary membership of Congress and sent her resignation letter to the president of the Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC).

First Published: Jan 28 2024 | 10:31 AM IST

