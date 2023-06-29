Home / Politics / T S Singh Deo's appointment as Chhattisgarh dy CM is his 'insult': BJP

T S Singh Deo's appointment as Chhattisgarh dy CM is his 'insult': BJP

Sao said the move is just an attempt to settle differences within the ruling party in the state

Press Trust of India Raipur
T S Singh Deo

2 min read Last Updated : Jun 29 2023 | 6:43 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

BJP's Chhattisgarh unit chief Arun Sao on Wednesday termed state minister T S Singh Deo's appointment as the state deputy chief minister as his insult, and said the decision will not save the Congress from being defeated in the upcoming assembly elections in the state. Talking to reporters, Sao said, the move is just an attempt to settle differences within the ruling party in the state. The Congress - the ruling party in Chhattisgarh - said in a statement on Wednesday night that party president Mallikarjun Kharge has approved the proposal to appoint Singh Deo as the deputy chief minister in Chhattisgarh. When asked about the development, Sao told reporters in Bilaspur, "Congress party does not have the right to appoint a deputy CM. It is the right of the CM and Governor." "The other thing is that the Congress party, which had promised Singh Deo to make him CM for two-and-a-half-years, has done injustice to him by making him deputy CM for just four months. It is an insult to Singh Deo ji," he said. The decision is just an attempt to deal with infighting within the Congress, he added. "It is clear that Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel ji and Congress are afraid of the people's criticism of the state government. The Congress has made Chhattisgarh a den of corruption and addiction while there is no development work taking place," he said. The decision will have no impact on elections as people of the state have decided to uproot Congress from the state and the ruling party will not have any benefit of it, he added.

Also Read

TS Singh Deo rules out possibility of joining BJP, says nothing but Cong

Congress leaders discuss party's strategy for Chhattisgarh assembly polls

Kalikesh Singh Deo takes charge as National Rifle Association of India prez

Ahead of polls, T S Singh Deo to be Chhattisgarh CM Baghel's deputy

Lions can be brought to Kuno once cheetahs stabilise: Wildlife expert

Scams part of Congress DNA, it sees corruption everywhere, says BJP

UCC push political ploy before polls, needs extensive consultations: NCP

Remind Manipur CM of his 'Raj Dharma', Assam Cong leader urges Modi

Ahead of polls, T S Singh Deo to be Chhattisgarh CM Baghel's deputy

Isn't PM prejudging response of Law Commission: Khurshid on UCC remarks

Topics :ChhattisgarhBJPCongressChhattisgarh pollsElections

First Published: Jun 29 2023 | 6:43 AM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story