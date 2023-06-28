Home / Politics / Ahead of polls, T S Singh Deo to be Chhattisgarh CM Baghel's deputy

Ahead of polls, T S Singh Deo to be Chhattisgarh CM Baghel's deputy

T S Singh Deo and Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel have been at loggerheads since the party came to power in the state in 2018

Press Trust of India New Delhi
T S Singh Deo

2 min read Last Updated : Jun 28 2023 | 10:02 PM IST
Chhattisgarh minister T S Singh Deo will be the deputy chief minister of the state with the ruling Congress clearing his appointment on Wednesday, months ahead of the assembly elections.
According to a party statement issued here, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge has approved the proposal for the appointment of Singh Deo as the deputy chief minister in Chhattisgarh.

Singh Deo and Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel have been engaged in a power tussle since the party came to power in the state in 2018.
Singh Deo claimed earlier that the party leadership had promised that he and Baghel would hold the chief minister's post alternately, a claim rejected by Baghel.

Baghel had also paraded the MLAs loyal to him before the party leadership a few months ago when Singh Deo stepped up efforts to replace Baghel as chief minister.
Both Baghel and Singh Deo were in the national capital to hold the party's strategy meet for the assembly polls later this year.

Sources said the party's general secretary in-charge for Chhattisgarh Kumari Selja sent a proposal to appoint Singh Deo as the deputy chief minister and it was cleared by party chief Kharge.
Baghel and Singh Deo also met Kharge at his residence after the strategy meeting.

Baghel later tweeted a picture of him and Singh Deo, both beaming, and said, "We are ready. Congratulations and best wishes to Maharaj Saheb for his responsibility as Deputy Chief Minister."
AICC general secretary (organisation) K C Venugopal tweeted, "He (Singh Deo) is a loyal Congress leader and an able administrator. The state will benefit greatly from his services as Deputy CM. We are confident that the people of Chhattisgarh will re-elect the Congress with a thumping majority under the leadership of Kharge ji and Rahul Gandhi ji."

The Congress is seeking to retain power in Chhattisgarh and is projecting unity in the party unit.

Topics :ChhattisgarhCongressBhupesh Baghel

First Published: Jun 28 2023 | 10:02 PM IST

