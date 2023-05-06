Home / Politics / Take refinery to Gujarat, bring good projects from there to Maha: Uddhav

Take refinery to Gujarat, bring good projects from there to Maha: Uddhav

Thackeray said when he was the chief minister, similar protests had taken place while building the Samruddhi highway

Press Trust of India Ratnagiri
Take refinery to Gujarat, bring good projects from there to Maha: Uddhav

1 min read Last Updated : May 06 2023 | 11:50 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray on Saturday said the proposed oil refinery in Barsu in coastal Ratnagiri district should be moved to Gujarat and good investment projects from the neighbouring state be brought to Maharashtra.

Interacting with villagers at Barsu, Thackeray said the government should hold a dialogue with locals before coming up with any project. A section of locals is opposing the refinery on the grounds that it will adversely affect the fragile biodiversity of the coastal Konkan region and also hit their livelihood.

The Vedanta-Foxconn and Tata-Airbus are gone. Take this project to Gujarat and get good projects back to Maharashtra, Thackeray said.

Thackeray said when he was the chief minister, similar protests had taken place while building the Samruddhi highway.

But we struck a dialogue with protesters. We worked out a way without hampering development, Thackeray said.

Earlier, Thackeray had planned to hold a rally in Barsu-Solgaon area earlier but was denied permission.

Supporters of the refinery project have also organised a rally in the vicinity at the same time, officials have said.

Also Read

Uddhav holds meeting with his camp leaders at Shiv Sena Bhavan in Mumbai

First time, non-Thackeray holds Shiv Sena reins, CM Shinde is chief leader

Rs 2,000 cr deal to purchase Shiv Sena name and symbol, says Sanjay Raut

Be ready for polls; show thief sting of honeybees: Uddhav tells supporters

Thackeray faction's ex-corporators camp outside Shiv Sena office at BMC HQ

Kapil Sibal questions PM Modi's 'silence' over wrestlers' protest

With swelling wage bills, pension arrears, OPS may push HP to the wall

OPS becomes an election issue in K'taka after Cong promises to deliver it

What happened when in power? BJP questions Cong's sudden interest in OPS

Centre-State tussle over funds casts a shadow over Rajasthan OPS move

Topics :Uddhav ThackerayMaharashtraRefinery

First Published: May 06 2023 | 2:13 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story