Home / Politics / Tamil Nadu Assembly sits for the lowest for a full-term Assembly since 1952

Tamil Nadu Assembly sits for the lowest for a full-term Assembly since 1952

Governor's inaction on Bills triggers legal battle

Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly, Legislative Assembly
Representative Image (Photo: PTI)
Aditi Bagaria New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Mar 19 2026 | 11:16 PM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source
The 16th Tamil Nadu State Assembly session, which lasted from 2021 to 2026, met for 155 days, the lowest for a full-term Assembly since 1952. It met for 32 days a year on average.
 
As per PRS Legislative Research data, in this term, there were several instances when more than ten Bills were passed on the same day. 
The State Assembly unanimously passed resolutions opposing certain Union initiatives, including the 2020 Farmers’ Acts, the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019, examinations such as CUET and NEET, and the "One Nation, One Election" framework. 
Urban governance, education, and public services were key legislative themes discussed in the House, with most Bills related to education at 13 per cent, and urban governance at 12 per cent. 
Since the 9th Assembly (1989–1991), no time has been set aside for private members’ business. No Bills have been introduced by private members since 1991. Only three private members’ Bills have been passed by the Tamil Nadu Assembly, all during the term of the first Assembly.
 

Fast lawmaking, limited scrutiny

 

201 Bills were introduced, and 194 were passed during the 16th Assembly (2021–2026)

 

78% of Bills were passed within a day of introduction

 

No Bills were referred to committees during this period

 

Budget discussed for just 4 days on average; the 1961–2002 era saw 6–8 days of discussion

 

No private member Bills have been introduced since 1991

 

Most starred questions were directed towards the tourism, culture, and religious endowments department 

 

12 Bills pending with Governor

 

12 Bills remained pending with the Governor, with no action taken between January 2020 and April 2023.

 

These Bills largely dealt with university governance, including shifting powers from the Governor to the state government.

 

In November 2023, the Governor withheld assent to ten Bills and reserved two for the President’s consideration. The Assembly passed the ten Bills again on November 18, 2023, following which they were also reserved for Presidential consideration.

 

In April 2025, the Supreme Court ruled that the ten repassed Bills would be treated as having received assent. It also stated that indefinite inaction under Article 200 is unconstitutional. 

Legislative performance snapshot (2021–2026) 

Fast lawmaking, limited scrutiny 

Total sittings   155 days
Average sittings/year   32 days
Total hours   725 + hours
Bills introduced   201
Bills passed   194
Bills passed within 1 day   78%
Bills referred to committees   0

Source: PRS Legislative Research
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

BJP marginal player in Kerala, can at best break the duck in polls: Tharoor

Who is Pradyut Bordoloi, Assam MP who joined BJP after quitting Congress?

'There's no full stop in politics': PM bids farewell to 59 Rajya Sabha MPs

West Bengal Assembly polls: Trinamool Congress drops 74 sitting MLAs

Assam Congress MP Pradyut Bordoloi quits party before Assembly polls

Topics :Tamil NaduConstitutionSupreme Court

First Published: Mar 19 2026 | 11:11 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story