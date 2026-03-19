Tamil Nadu Assembly sits for the lowest for a full-term Assembly since 1952

The 16th Tamil Nadu State Assembly session, which lasted from 2021 to 2026, met for 155 days, the lowest for a full-term Assembly since 1952. It met for 32 days a year on average.

As per PRS Legislative Research data, in this term, there were several instances when more than ten Bills were passed on the same day.

The State Assembly unanimously passed resolutions opposing certain Union initiatives, including the 2020 Farmers’ Acts, the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019, examinations such as CUET and NEET, and the "One Nation, One Election" framework.

Urban governance, education, and public services were key legislative themes discussed in the House, with most Bills related to education at 13 per cent, and urban governance at 12 per cent.