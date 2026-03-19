Tamil Nadu Assembly sits for the lowest for a full-term Assembly since 1952
Governor's inaction on Bills triggers legal battle
Governor's inaction on Bills triggers legal battle
Fast lawmaking, limited scrutiny
201 Bills were introduced, and 194 were passed during the 16th Assembly (2021–2026)
78% of Bills were passed within a day of introduction
No Bills were referred to committees during this period
Budget discussed for just 4 days on average; the 1961–2002 era saw 6–8 days of discussion
No private member Bills have been introduced since 1991
Most starred questions were directed towards the tourism, culture, and religious endowments department
12 Bills pending with Governor
12 Bills remained pending with the Governor, with no action taken between January 2020 and April 2023.
These Bills largely dealt with university governance, including shifting powers from the Governor to the state government.
In November 2023, the Governor withheld assent to ten Bills and reserved two for the President’s consideration. The Assembly passed the ten Bills again on November 18, 2023, following which they were also reserved for Presidential consideration.
In April 2025, the Supreme Court ruled that the ten repassed Bills would be treated as having received assent. It also stated that indefinite inaction under Article 200 is unconstitutional.
Legislative performance snapshot (2021–2026)
Fast lawmaking, limited scrutiny
Total sittings 155 days Average sittings/year 32 days Total hours 725 + hours Bills introduced 201 Bills passed 194 Bills passed within 1 day 78% Bills referred to committees 0
First Published: Mar 19 2026 | 11:11 PM IST