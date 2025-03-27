Will badly affect Muslims: TN Assembly passes resolution against Waqf Bill

The Tamil Nadu Assembly on Thursday, March 27, passed a resolution opposing the union government’s Waqf Amendment Bill, 2024. While introducing the resolution, Chief Minister MK Stalin said that the bill “will badly affect Muslims”.

“The Union Government is trying to amend the Waqf Bill, which will hinder the Waqf Board’s powers. This is hurting Muslim sentiments, and the Union Government does not bother about it,” Stalin said.

The resolution, as quoted by news agency ANI, said that people are living in religious harmony in India and the Constitution has provided rights for all people to follow their religion. “The elected governments have the right to protect it. The Assembly unanimously insists that the Union Government should recall the Waqf Amendment Bill in 2024 for the Waqf Act 1995, which will badly affect the minority Muslims to be withdrawn,” it reads.

BJP, AIADMK criticise resolution

While opposing the resolution, BJP MLA Vanathi Srinivasan said, “Any elected government has the power to bring any amendments. The central government has the authority to bring the amendments. We have opposed the resolution and walked out of the assembly...”

Meanwhile, AIADMK National Spokesperson Kovai Sathyan said, “Looks like DMK is in a hurry to set a narrative based on religion, language....”

“... Why are the parties whose members are in the JPC not challenging Waqf in the judiciary?...why there is a rush to pass a resolution in the Assembly?...trying to instigate people...for vote bank politics is highly condemnable,” he said.

Key changes in Waqf Bill

The BJP-led government introduced the Waqf Amendment Bill, 2024, in the Lok Sabha in August, aiming to revise the structure of the Central Waqf Council and Waqf Boards by including non-Muslim members. The bill proposed replacing the Survey Commissioner with the Collector, granting them authority to survey Waqf properties. It stated that government property identified as ‘Waqf’ will cease to be Waqf and the finality of the tribunal’s decision was revoked, and provided for direct appeal to High Courts. The bill was the referred to the Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) whose report was adopted by the Parliament in February 2025.

Congress slams Waqf Bill

The Congress party has been protesting against the bill, terming it an ‘assault’ on the Constitution. Earlier this week, Congress leader Jairam Ramesh said, “The Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2024 is part of the BJP’s strategy and continuing attempts to damage the centuries-old bonds of social harmony in our uniquely multi-religious society.”

Similarly, the All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) protested against the bill in Patna on Wednesday, March 26, which was joined by RJD chief Lalu Prasad, Jan Suraaj Party founder Prashant Kishor, Bhim Army Founder Chandrashekhar Azad among others, reported The Indian Express.