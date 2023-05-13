Home / Politics / Tamil Nadu Governor issues clarification on fake NSA action information

Tamil Nadu Governor issues clarification on fake NSA action information

Tamil Nadu Governor's office putting up a clarification on Friday, said that no National Security Act action has been approved by the Governor R N Ravi against Bihar's YouTuber Manish Kashyap

ANI General News
Tamil Nadu Governor issues clarification on fake NSA action information

2 min read Last Updated : May 13 2023 | 7:20 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Tamil Nadu Governor's office putting up a clarification on Friday, said that no National Security Act action has been approved by the Governor R N Ravi against Bihar's YouTuber Manish Kashyap.

In a letter from Raj Bhavan, it was mentioned that some false messages are being circulated on social media saying Tamil Nadu Governor R N Ravi has approved the action of NSA against an individual from Bihar.

The letter further denied such claims and requested the citizens not to share or promote such unverified information or else appropriate action as per law will be initiated against the violators.

"Governor has not approved any National Security Act against any individual himself. We request that citizens not share or promote such unverified forwards or content. Appropriate action as per law will be initiated against those found propagating false and misleading information," read the letter from Raj Bhavan.

It is to be noted that in the past couple of days, some social media post is calming that YouTuber Manish Kashyap, who was arrested for an alleged fake video relating to the attack on migrant labourers from Bihar in Tamil Nadu will have to spend 11 months in jail as Governor RN Ravi has approved the Tamil Nadu government's decision to impose NSA on Kashyap. Many of the mainstream media also reported such claims.

Also Read

TN Guv skips customary govt address; CM pilots resolution to exclude speech

Maha: Governor-designate Ramesh Bais to be sworn-in on Saturday

Centre cutting its share in funding education: Bihar FM Vijay Choudhary

Tamil Nadu Governor returns bill on prohibition of online gambling

NHRC notice to Bihar govt, state police chief over Saran hooch tragedy

Karnataka elections 2023: Here's what postal ballots mean on results day

UP civic body poll, bye-election results today; Counting to start at 8am

Karnataka election results 2023: When, where, and how to check results

Speaker must decide on disqualification of 16 MLAs at the earliest: Uddhav

Hope Rajasthan govt takes cognizance of issues raised during Yatra: Pilot

Topics :Tamil NaduNSA

First Published: May 13 2023 | 9:07 AM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story