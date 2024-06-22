Home / Politics / TDP's Ayyannapatrudu to be elected unanimously as Andhra Assembly Speaker

TDP's Ayyannapatrudu to be elected unanimously as Andhra Assembly Speaker

TDP's Narsipatnam MLA C Ayyannapatrudu is likely to be elected unanimously as the Speaker of the 16th Andhra Pradesh Legislative Assembly on Saturday.

AyyannaPatrudu
TDP's Narsipatnam MLA C Ayyannapatrudu is likely to be elected unanimously as the Speaker of the 16th Andhra Pradesh Legislative Assembly. Image: AyyannaPatrudu Facebook
Press Trust of India Amaravati
1 min read Last Updated : Jun 22 2024 | 12:17 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

TDP's Narsipatnam MLA C Ayyannapatrudu is likely to be elected unanimously as the Speaker of the 16th Andhra Pradesh Legislative Assembly on Saturday.

Ayyannapatrudu's election is a mere formality as no other MLA filed a nomination for the Speaker's post to challenge him.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

On Friday, only three nominations were received for the Speaker's post, and they all were on behalf of Ayyannapatrudu, said PPK Ramacharyulu, secretary general, Legislative Assembly.

The second day of the first session of the 16th Legislative Assembly commenced at 10.30 am today.

Meanwhile, YSRCP chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is not likely to attend the Assembly as he is scheduled to visit Kadapa district.

According to a statement from the opposition party, the former CM will spend the next three days at Pulivendula.

Also Read

Lok Sabha 2024: Why Chandrababu Naidu and Nitish Kumar are kingmakers now

Watch: Nitish, Tejashwi head to Delhi on same flight for NDA, INDIA meets

From obscurity to a 'kingmaker': Tracing Chandrababu Naidu's politics

Chandrababu Naidu's swearing-in today; Pawan Kalyan to be deputy CM?

Andhra assembly session begins, 1st after TDP-led coalition comes to power

INDIA bloc made mistakes in ticket distribution: Dipankar Bhattacharya

YSRCP's under construction office demolished despite court orders: Jagan

Atishi's indefinite fast over Delhi water crisis enters second day

LS pro-tem Speaker issue: Cong should make Kodikunnil Suresh LoP, says BJP

Will raise NEET 'paper leak' issue personally in Parliament, says Rahul

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Topics :TDPAndhra Pradeshassembly sessions

First Published: Jun 22 2024 | 12:17 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story