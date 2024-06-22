Home / Politics / YSRCP's under construction office demolished despite court orders: Jagan

YSRCP's under construction office demolished despite court orders: Jagan

YSRCP noted that the court had ordered a halt to any demolition activity, which was conveyed to the CRDA commissioner by a party lawyer

YS Jagan Mohan Reddy
YSRCP chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Saturday said the Chandrababu Naidu-led NDA state government has demolished the under construction central office of the opposition party. (Source/X)
Press Trust of India Amaravati
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 22 2024 | 11:07 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

YSRCP chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Saturday said the Chandrababu Naidu-led NDA state government has demolished the under construction central office of the opposition party at Tadepalli in Guntur district.

Reddy alleged that the demolition was carried out disregarding high court orders.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

"Chandrababu took vendetta politics to the next level. Like a dictator, he got YSRCP's central office demolished with excavators and bulldozers, which was almost complete," said Reddy in a post on 'X'.

According to a YSRCP statement, the demolition commenced around 5.30 am on Saturday.

"The demolition proceeded even though the YSRCP had approached the High Court the previous day (Friday), challenging the preliminary actions of the CRDA (Capital Region Development Authority)," said the statement.

YSRCP noted that the court had ordered a halt to any demolition activity, which was conveyed to the CRDA commissioner by a party lawyer, but the authority still went ahead and demolished the structure.

According to YSRCP, CRDA's action amounts to contempt of court.

The former chief minister alleged that law and justice completely vanished in the southern state under the NDA government, comprising TDP, BJP and Janasena, and added that the demolition indicates how Naidu's reign in the next five years would be.

The YSRCP chief said that the opposition party will not be intimidated by these vendetta politics. He promised that the party will fight for the people.

Also Read

Lok Sabha 2024: Why Chandrababu Naidu and Nitish Kumar are kingmakers now

From obscurity to a 'kingmaker': Tracing Chandrababu Naidu's politics

Watch: Nitish, Tejashwi head to Delhi on same flight for NDA, INDIA meets

Chandrababu Naidu's dream Amravati project revived, will cost Rs 40,000 cr

LS polls: Pension increase, Vizag as executive capital in YSRCP manifesto

Atishi's indefinite fast over Delhi water crisis enters second day

LS pro-tem Speaker issue: Cong should make Kodikunnil Suresh LoP, says BJP

Will raise NEET 'paper leak' issue personally in Parliament, says Rahul

BJP's 'corruption' weakening country: Priyanka slams govt over paper leaks

Paper leaks to pro tem Speaker issue: 18th LS set for combative 1st session

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Topics :Y S Jaganmohan ReddyAndhra PradeshAndhra Pradesh governmentYSRCPChandrababu Naidu

First Published: Jun 22 2024 | 11:07 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story