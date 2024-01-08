Home / Politics / Those questioning law and order situation trying to malign Bengal: Mamata

Those questioning law and order situation trying to malign Bengal: Mamata

Mamata Banerjee. (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India Kolkata

1 min read Last Updated : Jan 08 2024 | 2:16 PM IST
Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday said that those questioning West Bengal's law and order situation in the backdrop of the attack on Enforcement Department (ED) officers were trying to malign the state.

Banerjee asserted that Kolkata has been adjudged the country's safest city for years as per the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB).

"I am not bothered about criticisms against me. But, I will protest if anyone tries to malign the state. Those questioning the law and order situation are trying to malign the state," she said, addressing the 'Students' Week' programme here.

Three ED officers were injured and several of their vehicles vandalised as hundreds of supporters of TMC leader Shajahan Sheikh attacked them on Friday. The attack happened when the ED team went to Sheikh's house in Sandeshkhali for a raid in connection with alleged irregularities in the state's ration system.

First Published: Jan 08 2024 | 2:16 PM IST

