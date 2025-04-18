TMC Murshidabad unit urges MP Yusuf Pathan to visit violence-hit district

Amid criticism by the opposition over the absence of Baharampur MP Yusuf Pathan from violence-hit Murshidabad in West Bengal, the TMC local leaders on Friday said they are in touch with him over the phone and have urged him to visit the district soon.

The district Trinamool Congress leadership is "unhappy" with the Baharampur MP for not visiting Murshidabad during last week's communal clashes, with a section of the unit expressing displeasure over the party's decision to field a celebrity candidate who was absent during the crisis and has perceived disconnect from grassroots workers, TMC sources said.

"He is a cricketer and a celebrity. Why would he come here? We are the ones trying to manage the situation on the ground. This is the issue with nominating celebrities. He is in touch with us over the phone, and we have asked him to come to the district. But right now, he is busy with the IPL," Murshidabad MP and senior TMC leader Abu Taher Khan told PTI.

Pathan, a former Indian cricketer and first-time MP, had defeated five-time Congress MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury from Baharampur in last year's Lok Sabha elections, ending the Congress' decades-long stronghold in the constituency.

Another senior leader of the party, who did not wish to be named, said the TMC top brass is "not pleased" with Pathan, especially after he posted photos on social media, which were seen as "insensitive" in the present context.

"Although the violence-hit areas do not fall under his constituency, he should have at least paid a visit to the district. The leadership is looking into it," the TMC leader said.

Three people were killed in communal clashes that broke out in Shamsherganj, Suti, Dhulian, and Jangipur areas of Murshidabad district last week. These locations are around 80 km from Baharampur, the constituency represented by Pathan.

The BJP seized on the opportunity to criticise the ruling party.

Union Minister and West Bengal BJP president Sukanta Majumdar said, "Bengal is burning under the indulgence of TMC leaders. But TMC MP Yusuf Pathan is busy sipping tea as Hindus get slaughtered. This is the true face of the TMC." The violence erupted during protests against recent amendments to the Waqf Act brought by the central government. Murshidabad is a Muslim-majority district.

Out of the violence-hit areas, Samserganj and Dhulian fall under the Maldaha Dakshin Lok Sabha seat, represented by Congress MP Isha Khan Choudhury, while Suti is part of the Jangipur seat, held by TMC's Khalilur Rahaman.

The third MP from the district is TMC's Abu Taher Khan, who represents the Murshidabad seat.