TN minister Balaji's dismissal by governor outrightly unconstitutional: AAP

Chief Minister M K Stalin said his government will challenge the governor's move legally, contending that Ravi had no authority to dismiss a minister from the cabinet

Press Trust of India New Delhi
AAP

2 min read Last Updated : Jun 30 2023 | 6:54 AM IST
The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Thursday termed the dismissal of Tamil Nadu minister V Senthil Balaji by Governor R N Ravi "outrightly unconstitutional" and said such decisions come under the "exclusive domain" of the chief minister.

The AAP's reaction came after the governor dismissed Balaji from the Council of Ministers, days after his arrest by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in an alleged cash-for-jobs scam.

Chief Minister M K Stalin said his government will challenge the governor's move legally, contending that Ravi had no authority to dismiss a minister from the cabinet.

Coming out in support of the DMK government in the southern state, AAP's national spokesperson Raghav Chadha wrote on Twitter: "Dismissal of V Senthil Balaji by Tamil Nadu Governor is outrightly unconstitutional."

Chadha said according to the Constitution, decisions pertaining to the appointment and removal of ministers as well as a cabinet reshuffle come under "the exclusive domain of the chief minister".

The governor has to "merely" publish the chief minister's recommendations, the Rajya Sabha MP added.

In an official release, the Raj Bhavan on Thursday said, "There are reasonable apprehensions that the continuation of V Senthil Balaji in the Council of Ministers will adversely impact the due process of law, including fair investigation that may eventually lead to the breakdown of constitutional machinery in the state."

Balaji "is facing serious criminal proceedings in a number of cases of corruption, including taking cash for jobs and money laundering. Abusing his position as a minister, he has been influencing the investigation and obstructing the due process of law and justice", the release added.

"Under these circumstances, the Governor has dismissed Senthil Balaji from the Council of Ministers with immediate effect," it said.

First Published: Jun 30 2023 | 6:54 AM IST

