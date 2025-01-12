Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Politics / TN people favour DMK's return due to efficient governance: CM Stalin

TN people favour DMK's return due to efficient governance: CM Stalin

Tamil Nadu has been making rapid strides in attracting investments, women's safety among others under the DMK rule, Stalin added

MK Stalin, Stalin
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India Chennai
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 12 2025 | 2:11 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Notwithstanding the Centre 'ignoring' Tamil Nadu and political rivals trying to create rumours about the ruling dispensation, the DMK-led government was delivering efficient administration and the people of the state were therefore inclined to vote for the party once again in next year's elections, Chief Minister M K Stalin said on Sunday.

In a letter to party men extending his Pongal festival greetings, the ruling DMK President also exhorted them to sincerely work for people's welfare and be "true to their trust on us."  "The people of Tamil Nadu are firm that the DMK government should come to the ruling saddle for the seventh time (in 2026), thanks to the Dravidian model government's transparent rule and efficient administration with clear-cut schemes that has resulted in various achievements, despite the Centre regularly ignoring Tamil Nadu and political rivals trying to spread rumours," Stalin said.

Tamil Nadu has been making rapid strides in attracting investments, women's safety among others under the DMK rule, Stalin added.

He greeted people and party workers on the occasion of Pongal, the first day of auspicious Tamil month 'Thai' which falls on January 14 and urged them to celebrate it with vigour, saying the festival signified unity.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

BPSC exam row: Pappu Yadav's supporters disrupt traffic movement in Patna

BJP to ramp up representation of women in its organisational structures

Sena (UBT) never called for disbanding INDIA bloc or MVA: Sanjay Raut

BJP to strategise for local body polls at Shirdi meet, Amit Shah to attend

Sharad Pawar discusses Beed, Parbhani situation with CM Devendra Fadnavis

Topics :Tamil Nadumk stalinChennai

First Published: Jan 12 2025 | 2:11 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story