'To serve nation': BJD's Amar Patnaik joins BJP ahead of Nuapada bypoll

Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, state BJP president Manmohan Samal and its Odisha in-charge Vijay Pal Singh Tomar welcomed him to the party

bjd spokesperson, dr. amar patnaik
A former account general, he joined the BJP as BJD president Naveen Patnaik started campaigning for the by-election (Photo: X @Amar4Odisha)
Press Trust of India Bhubaneswar
1 min read Last Updated : Nov 03 2025 | 1:46 PM IST
Senior BJD leader Amar Patnaik joined the ruling BJP in Odisha on Monday.

Patnaik, the IT Cell head of the BJD and its spokesperson, switched sides days ahead of the Nuapada by-election on November 11.

A former account general, he joined the BJP as BJD president Naveen Patnaik started campaigning for the by-election.

Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, state BJP president Manmohan Samal and its Odisha in-charge Vijay Pal Singh Tomar welcomed him to the party.

"I joined the BJP to serve the nation. I quit my government job in 2018 and became an MP in 2019. So far, I have worked for the development of the state, and now the time has come to dedicate myself to the nation," Patnaik said.

"Therefore, I think, BJP is the right party to serve the nation," he added.

Topics :Odisha Odisha by-pollBJDBJP

First Published: Nov 03 2025 | 1:46 PM IST

