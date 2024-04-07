Home / Politics / Top AAP leaders hold collective fast to protest against Kejriwal's arrest

Top AAP leaders hold collective fast to protest against Kejriwal's arrest

Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann in AAP-ruled Punjab joined a collective fast at freedom fighter Bhagat Singh's village Khatkar Kalan

Delhi Ministers Atishi and Saurabh Bharadwaj with AAP MLAs protest | Representative image, Photo: PTI
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Apr 07 2024 | 1:26 PM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and several AAP ministers and MLAs gathered at Khatkar Kalan in Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar district for a day-long fast to protest the arrest of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) had given the call for a nationwide collective fast to protest the arrest of the Delhi chief minister.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel


Khatkar Kalan is the ancestral village of legendary freedom fighter Bhagat Singh.

Kejriwal, who is also the AAP national convener, was arrested last month by the Enforcement Directorate in an excise policy-linked money laundering case. He was sent to judicial custody till April 15.

Ministers Bram Shanker Jimpa, Laljit Singh Bhullar, Anmol Gagan Mann, Gurmeet Singh Khudian, Punjab Vidhan Sabha speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwan, AAP candidate from Anandpur Sahib seat Malvinder Singh Kang, party candidate from Fatehgarh Sahib Gurpreet Singh GP and AAP's state unit working president Bhudh Ram were present at the venue.

Some AAP volunteers were seen carrying pictures of Kejriwal behind bars.

Also Read

Delhi Excise Policy case: Kejriwal skips 3rd summons; case updates so far

Arvind Kejriwal writes to ED, questions the intent of summons served to him

'Constant at 65': Tihar Jail denies AAP claims on Arvind Kejriwal's health

Highlights: Court sends Delhi CM Kejriwal to ED custody till March 28

Excise policy: HC reserves verdict on Kejriwal's petition against ED arrest

Lok Sabha polls: Minorities likely to support TMC in Bengal, say leaders

Congress indulged in corruption, did not carry out water works: Shekhawat

LS polls: BJP's governance in Bihar left much to be desired, says Congress

Women candidates of BJP, Cong heat up LS poll campaign in Guj's Banaskantha

LS elections: TDP woos booze lovers with quality liquor at reduced prices

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Arvind KejriwalAAP governmentAAPEnforcement DirectorateLok Sabha electionsProtest

First Published: Apr 07 2024 | 12:24 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story