Home / Elections / Lok Sabha Election / News / Congress indulged in corruption, did not carry out water works: Shekhawat

Congress indulged in corruption, did not carry out water works: Shekhawat

He charged that former chief minister Ashok Gehlot wanted to implicate him in one or the other case and get him arrested somehow

Photo: X@gssjodhpur
Press Trust of India Jodhpur
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 07 2024 | 11:54 AM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Union minister and BJP candidate Gajendra Singh Shekhawat has claimed that he got budget worth thousands of crores sanctioned by the Centre for water works in Rajasthan but the previous Congress government in the state failed to utilise it.

While trashing Congress candidate Karan Singh Uchiyarda's reported remarks that he could not get water for the region despite being the Jal Shakti minister, the BJP leader said he was saddened by the endorsement of the same by BJP workers.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

"I allocated thousands of crores of budget to the Rajasthan government for water, but if the government didn't work, what can I do? Even the Central Government has its limitations; water is a state government matter, and it was their responsibility to work on it, but they didn't and indulged in corruption", he said.

Addressing a rally in Ajasar village in Pokhran on Saturday, Shekhawat said his own people were throwing mud on his face.

"Congress candidate is saying that despite being the Minister of Water, Shekhawat couldn't bring water. It saddens me that our own people are standing with them, speaking their language, and denigrating me," he said

Asserting that he was not among people to seek votes but to express his agony, the minister said he was deeply pained that the people and youth were not countering these allegations and rather endorsing these allegations on social media.

He charged that former chief minister Ashok Gehlot wanted to implicate him in one or the other case and get him arrested somehow.

"Just two days before the assembly elections, Ashok Gehlot was trying to send me to jail, but it was your blessings and good wishes that he could do any harm to me", he said.

"Ashok Gehlot was constantly after me. I also fought hard, but now if my people start speaking their language, who will protect me? That's why I am sharing these thoughts with you today", he said.

The minister assured locals that work will be done on war footage on all fronts, including water works, with the BJP government at the helm in the state.

Also Read

Ashok Gehlot only did work of delaying schemes, says Gajendra Shekhawat

India will always be grateful to Shekhawat for exemplary leadership: PM

BJP will win 400 plus seats in 2024 LS polls, says Gajendra Singh Shekhawat

LS polls: BJP will win all 25 seats in Rajasthan, says Gajendra Shekhawat

Not in the run for CM in Rajasthan, says BJP MP Gajendra Shekhawat

LS polls: Maoist-hit areas of Singhbhum to witness voting for first-time

Lok Sabha polls: PM Modi to address election rally in Bihar's Nawada today

LS polls: BJP's governance in Bihar left much to be desired, says Congress

Congress' manifesto takes up competition issues in retail, media, ports

Extended poll timings, ORS, medical teams to help voters deal with heat

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Ashok GehlotLok Sabha electionsCongressGajendra Singh Shekhawat

First Published: Apr 07 2024 | 11:54 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story