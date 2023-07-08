Home / Politics / Tribal bodies stage protest near state BJP HQ against UCC in Jharkhand

Tribal bodies stage protest near state BJP HQ against UCC in Jharkhand

Around a dozen tribal organisations under the banner of Adivasi Samanwai Samiti staged a demonstration near the Jharkhand BJP headquarters here on Saturday to protest the proposed Uniform Civil Code

Press Trust of India Ranchi
The UCC refers to a common set of laws on marriage, divorce and inheritance that would be applicable to all Indian citizens irrespective of religion, tribe or other local customs. (Photo: Bloomberg)

2 min read Last Updated : Jul 08 2023 | 7:39 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Around a dozen tribal organisations under the banner of Adivasi Samanwai Samiti staged a demonstration near the Jharkhand BJP headquarters here on Saturday to protest the proposed Uniform Civil Code (UCC).

The members of the tribal outfits assembled at Ranchi's Harmu Ground before marching towards the state BJP headquarters.

They raised slogans such as "Adivasiyon ka soshan bandh karo (stop exploitation of tribals)" during the procession.

The demonstrators were, however, stopped by the police before the BJP headquarters, where they staged a demonstration for about an hour.

Adivasi Jan Parishad president Prem Sahi Munda said, "The government is proposing UCC, which is a threat to tribal existence. The UCC will dilute the tribal customary laws and rights that have been given to us by the Indian constitution."

The UCC refers to a common set of laws on marriage, divorce and inheritance that would be applicable to all Indian citizens irrespective of religion, tribe or other local customs.

The Law Commission had on June 14 initiated a fresh consultation process on UCC by seeking views from stakeholders, including public and recognised religious organisations, on the politically sensitive issue.

Meanwhile, BJP state president and former chief minister Babulal Marandi called the protest by "so-called" tribal organisations a "political gimmick sponsored by the Hemant Soren government".

He said the agitators must first protest in front of the CM's residence as "under the present state government, tribals have been tortured the most".

Also Read

Uniform Civil Code: Third prong in BJP's three-point core agenda

All states in country should implement Uniform Civil Code: U'khand CM Dhami

Muslim groups in Kerala to put up legal, political fight against UCC

Jharkhand Govt to support KISS-like institute for tribals: Hemant Soren

Jharkhand BJP to stage agitation against Soren government on April 11

Freedom does not mean license for free-style noise: Naqvi on Rahul Gandhi

Karnataka HC stays investigation into poll code violation case on Nadda

Maharashtra taking efforts to make Gadchiroli free of Naxalite violence: CM

PM Modi takes dig at BRS during Telangana visit, calls KCR govt corrupt

Tamil Nadu Guv R N Ravi has 'purposeful meeting' with Amit Shah in Delhi

Topics :JharkhandBJP

First Published: Jul 08 2023 | 7:39 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story