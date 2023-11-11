Home / Politics / Two Assam Congress leaders resign from party, likely to join BJP

Two Assam Congress leaders resign from party, likely to join BJP

Suresh Bora, the former president of the Nagaon District Congress Committee who contested the assembly election from Barhampur assembly constituency in 2021, resigned from the party

ANI
Photo: PTI

2 min read Last Updated : Nov 11 2023 | 10:50 AM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

In a major development, two prominent leaders of the Congress party in Assam have resigned from their posts and they are likely to join the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) today.

Suresh Bora, the former president of the Nagaon District Congress Committee who contested the assembly election from Barhampur assembly constituency in 2021, resigned from the party.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

In his resignation letter, Suresh Bora said, "Serving as Nagaon District President has been an honour, and I am grateful for the opportunities and support from fellow party members. However, evolving circumstances lead me to believe that stepping down is in the best interest of both myself and the party."

In the 2021 assembly elections, Suresh Bora was defeated by BJP's Jitu Goswami by a margin of 751 votes only in Barhampur constituency

On the other hand, Assam Pradesh Youth Congress Working President Poritush Roy also resigned from the party.

In a letter to the national president of Indian National Congress, Poritush Roy expressed his dissatisfaction over the party's working and wrote, "I would like to let you know that I would not be able to continue in this organization, as it is favouring only Blue Blooded people. It is now felt that voice of people like us who come from lower strata of the society is not heard in this organization. While working in this organization, I have realized that, from Dispur to Delhi, this organization prefers Family First and Nation Last".

Both Suresh Borah and Poritush Roy are said to be close to senior Congress leader Rakibul Hussain.

Also Read

MP Assembly polls: BJP, Congress look to shine in Bundelkhand region

26 opposition parties likely to attend 2-day session to take on BJP

Some parties that attended NDA meet in touch with 'INDIA' bloc: Congress

Senior BJP-Sangh Parivar Kerala leader PP Mukundan passes away at 77

Opposition INDIA full of corrupt, criminals, alleges BJP's Dinesh Sharma

PM Modi to address MRPS rally in Hyderabad today ahead of T'gana polls

MP Moitra takes jibe at LS Ethics Committe, posts cartoon on Social Media

Ruling LDF to hold agitation against 'negligence' of Centre towards Kerala

Modi govt wants to gag anyone who talks about Adani's coal 'scam': Mahua

Congress sends 10 ministers, 48 senior leaders to poll-bound Telangana

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :BJPCongressPolitics

First Published: Nov 11 2023 | 10:50 AM IST

Explore News

Elections 2023

Chhattisgarh elections: Congress candidate's convoy attacked in Bemetara

MP polls LIVE: Congress alleges 'misuse' of central agencies during polls

World Cup 2023

Cricket World Cup 2023 SA vs AFG Playing 11 LIVE: Changes likely in AFG XI

World Cup 2023: Siraj, Gill's number one ranking boosts India's campaign

India News

India-US 2+2 dialogue: Jaishankar meets US State Secy Blinken for key talks

Happy Dhanteras 2023: Top 20 wishes, quotes and messages to share

Economy News

Domestic demand to sustain India growth in the near term, says Moody's

IIS signs three MOUs to prepare skilled workforce for defence sector

Next Story