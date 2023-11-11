Two Assam Congress leaders resign from party, likely to join BJP

In a major development, two prominent leaders of the Congress party in Assam have resigned from their posts and they are likely to join the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) today.

Suresh Bora, the former president of the Nagaon District Congress Committee who contested the assembly election from Barhampur assembly constituency in 2021, resigned from the party.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

In his resignation letter, Suresh Bora said, "Serving as Nagaon District President has been an honour, and I am grateful for the opportunities and support from fellow party members. However, evolving circumstances lead me to believe that stepping down is in the best interest of both myself and the party."

In the 2021 assembly elections, Suresh Bora was defeated by BJP's Jitu Goswami by a margin of 751 votes only in Barhampur constituency

On the other hand, Assam Pradesh Youth Congress Working President Poritush Roy also resigned from the party.

In a letter to the national president of Indian National Congress, Poritush Roy expressed his dissatisfaction over the party's working and wrote, "I would like to let you know that I would not be able to continue in this organization, as it is favouring only Blue Blooded people. It is now felt that voice of people like us who come from lower strata of the society is not heard in this organization. While working in this organization, I have realized that, from Dispur to Delhi, this organization prefers Family First and Nation Last".

Both Suresh Borah and Poritush Roy are said to be close to senior Congress leader Rakibul Hussain.