Modi govt wants to gag anyone who talks about Adani's coal 'scam': Mahua

Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra on Friday claimed that the Ethics Committee's recommendation to expel her from Lok Sabha stems from Prime Minister Narendra Modi's desperation' to keep the Adani group's alleged coal scam under wraps and he wants to gag anyone who flags this issue.

In an interview with PTI Video, Moitra who is embroiled in the cash for query' row asserted that the issue is how not to allow a lawmaker not to raise questions in the House.

Adani has a Rs 13,000 crore coal scam. In any other country, this would have brought down the government. Mr Modi deep in his heart knows this. So they are desperate to keep this hidden as long as possible.

Modi and Adani are running the government... Anyone who questions and calls them out is in panic. We are one of the few people who are doing this. So their idea is shut them up, put them in jail..., Moitra claimed.

The Krishnanagar MP described the saffron party as a factory of liers.

Every day they put out fake news and the problem is media in this country is all controlled by Modi and Adani. They pick it up, amplify and everyone starts jumping, she said.