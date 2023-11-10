Home / Politics / Modi govt wants to gag anyone who talks about Adani's coal 'scam': Mahua

Modi govt wants to gag anyone who talks about Adani's coal 'scam': Mahua

Modi and Adani are running the government... Anyone who questions and calls them out is in panic. We are one of the few people who are doing this, she added

Press Trust of India Kolkata

2 min read Last Updated : Nov 10 2023 | 6:15 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra on Friday claimed that the Ethics Committee's recommendation to expel her from Lok Sabha stems from Prime Minister Narendra Modi's desperation' to keep the Adani group's alleged coal scam under wraps and he wants to gag anyone who flags this issue.

In an interview with PTI Video, Moitra who is embroiled in the cash for query' row asserted that the issue is how not to allow a lawmaker not to raise questions in the House.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Adani has a Rs 13,000 crore coal scam. In any other country, this would have brought down the government. Mr Modi deep in his heart knows this. So they are desperate to keep this hidden as long as possible.

Modi and Adani are running the government... Anyone who questions and calls them out is in panic. We are one of the few people who are doing this. So their idea is shut them up, put them in jail..., Moitra claimed.

The Krishnanagar MP described the saffron party as a factory of liers.

Every day they put out fake news and the problem is media in this country is all controlled by Modi and Adani. They pick it up, amplify and everyone starts jumping, she said.

Also Read

From jilted ex to bribery claims: What is Mahua Moitra's cash-for-query row

'Filthy questions': Mahua Moitra walks out of meet; panel chief counters

TMC MP Mahua Moitra files defamation suit against BJP's Nishikant Dubey

Mahua Moitra to be called by ethics panel on Oct 31 in 'cash-for-query' row

Ethics Committee in Parliament: History, constitution & role | Explained

Congress sends 10 ministers, 48 senior leaders to poll-bound Telangana

Gwalior-Chambal battle: Loyalties, betrayals, and the cry for change

1,875 candidates to contest 200 Assembly seats in Rajasthan elections 2023

Priyanka silent on atrocities on women in Cong-ruled Rajasthan: Sitharaman

Cong will emerge victor with more votes than expected, says Sachin Pilot

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Narendra ModiMahua MoitraAdani GroupTMC

First Published: Nov 10 2023 | 6:15 PM IST

Explore News

Elections 2023

Chhattisgarh elections: Congress candidate's convoy attacked in Bemetara

MP polls LIVE: Congress alleges 'misuse' of central agencies during polls

World Cup 2023

Cricket World Cup 2023 SA vs AFG Playing 11 LIVE: Changes likely in AFG XI

World Cup 2023: Siraj, Gill's number one ranking boosts India's campaign

India News

India-US 2+2 dialogue: Jaishankar meets US State Secy Blinken for key talks

Happy Dhanteras 2023: Top 20 wishes, quotes and messages to share

Economy News

Domestic demand to sustain India growth in the near term, says Moody's

IIS signs three MOUs to prepare skilled workforce for defence sector

Next Story