After 20 years, Uddhav and Raj Thackeray to share stage for 'victory rally'

After nearly 20 years of political estrangement, Shiv Sena (UBT) Chief Uddhav Thackeray and Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) President Raj Thackeray will come together on Saturday for a joint "mega victory gathering" in Mumbai. The event will celebrate the Maharashtra government’s decision to roll back the contentious three-language policy that mandated Hindi as a compulsory subject in primary schools, news agency PTI reported.

This rare show of unity between the cousins, known for championing the cause of Marathi pride and language, comes just ahead of the upcoming local body elections, including the crucial polls for the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

From estrangement to alliance ALSO READ: Govt withdrew language policy GRs to prevent protest, says Uddhav The last time Uddhav and Raj shared a public platform was in 2005 during the Malvan Assembly bypoll campaign. That year marked a turning point in their relationship, as Raj left the undivided Shiv Sena and went on to form the MNS in 2006. Since then, the cousins have charted separate political paths, often with friction between them. Their joint appearance on Saturday will take place at the NSCI Dome in Worli, a stronghold of Aaditya Thackeray, Uddhav’s son and a prominent leader of the Sena (UBT).

The celebration, although branded as apolitical, carries significant political undertones. Both parties have instructed their cadres not to display flags, banners, or party symbols. Still, the event is being closely watched, as both the Sena (UBT) and MNS are struggling to regain electoral ground after poor performances in the 2024 state assembly elections. The Sena (UBT) won 20 seats, while the MNS failed to secure any. Protests, violence, and victory The celebration follows a series of protests led by both parties opposing the state government's April 16 decision to make Hindi compulsory for classes 1 to 5 in Marathi and English medium schools. The backlash led to an amended order on June 17, which made Hindi optional, and the complete withdrawal of the earlier orders on June 29.

ALSO READ: Fadnavis cancels 3-language policy, forms new review panel after protests The same day, Sena (UBT) and MNS leaders burned copies of the government order and announced a protest march. Claiming moral victory after the government’s rollback, they decided to convert the protest into a celebration instead. However, the lead-up to the rally has not been without controversy. MNS workers were recently seen assaulting a street vendor for not speaking Marathi, while two people were publicly made to apologise in the presence of Sena (UBT) leader Rajan Vichare, PTI reported. Allies absent, but others join in Although the Congress party supports the anti-Hindi imposition stand, it will not participate in the event. State Congress chief Harshwardhan Sapkal confirmed their absence. NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar will also skip the function, citing prior engagements, though senior leaders like Supriya Sule or Jitendra Awhad may represent the party, PTI reported.