Home / Politics / Rajya Sabha MP Samik Bhattacharya appointed as West Bengal BJP president

Rajya Sabha MP Samik Bhattacharya appointed as West Bengal BJP president

Sixty-one-year-old Bhattacharya was elected unopposed, with no other candidate filing nomination for the post by the stipulated deadline of Wednesday afternoon

Samik Bhattacharya
Bhattacharya now takes over at a crucial juncture, with the West Bengal assembly elections due in less than a year's time. (Photo: X@SamikBJP)
Press Trust of India Kolkata
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 03 2025 | 2:58 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Senior BJP leader and Rajya Sabha MP Samik Bhattacharya was on Thursday officially declared the new president of its West Bengal unit, and he will lead the party into the 2026 assembly elections.

Sixty-one-year-old Bhattacharya was elected unopposed, with no other candidate filing nomination for the post by the stipulated deadline of Wednesday afternoon. 

ALSO READ: Workers protest at IOCL's Bengal bottling plant over wage-related dispute

  The formal announcement came during a felicitation ceremony at Science City here, in the presence of senior BJP leader and former Union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad, who handed over the certificate of election to Bhattacharya.

Prasad was the national returning officer for the election of the West Bengal BJP president. 

"Only one nomination was submitted for the post of president of West Bengal and that is Samik Bhattacharya's. I congratulate him," Prasad said, handing him the certificate.

Bhattacharya had submitted his nomination papers at the BJP's state headquarters in Salt Lake on Wednesday afternoon, accompanied by outgoing president Sukanta Majumdar and Leader of the Opposition in the state assembly, Suvendu Adhikari.

Bhattacharya now takes over at a crucial juncture, with the West Bengal assembly elections due in less than a year's time.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Maha oppn stages protest against Sena MLC's remarks on Warkari sect

Sisodia slams BJP over fuel ban on overage vehicles, questions motive

Meeting held under pressure: Jairam Ramesh attacks ECI over INDIA bloc meet

ED questions ex-Delhi minister Satyendar Jain in DJB-linked PMLA case

Akhilesh Yadav alleges conspiracy behind govt school mergers, targets BJP

Topics :West BengalBJPRajya SabhaRavi Shankar Prasad

First Published: Jul 03 2025 | 2:58 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story