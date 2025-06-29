Sunday, June 29, 2025 | 08:00 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Fadnavis cancels 3-language policy, forms new review panel after protests

Fadnavis cancels 3-language policy, forms new review panel after protests

Maharashtra withdraws its three-language school policy after protests. Opposition clarifies they aren't against Hindi, but oppose its forced inclusion from Class 1 in Marathi, English-medium schools

Devendra Fadnavis, Devendra, Fadnavis

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis pointed out that former CM Uddhav Thackeray had accepted recommendations from the Dr Raghunath Mashelkar committee to bring in a three-language policy. | Photo: PTI

Prateek Shukla New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 29 2025 | 7:58 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Maharashtra government has cancelled its decision on introducing a three-language policy in schools. Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Sunday said a new committee will be formed to review the policy and suggest the next steps.
 
This move came after protests led by the Shiv Sena (UBT) in Mumbai and other parts of the state. Demonstrators burned copies of the June 17 Government Resolution (GR), which stated that Hindi would be "generally" the third language — but not compulsory — for students in Classes 1 to 5 in English and Marathi medium schools.
 
Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Uddhav Thackeray clarified, “We don’t oppose Hindi but we will not allow its imposition.” He said, “We have burnt the copies of the GR which means we don't accept it. We don't oppose Hindi but we will not allow its imposition. The government does not understand the reason behind the morcha. Injustice has been meted to Marathi. The question is how much pressure are you going to put on students.” 
 
 
Decision to withdraw government orders
 
With growing opposition to introducing Hindi from Class 1, the state cabinet on Sunday decided to withdraw two GRs that outlined the implementation of the three-language formula.

Also Read

Prithviraj Chavan, former Maharashtra CM, Congress

Language row a distraction from core issues, says Prithviraj Chavan

Covid-19 India 2025, Covid-19 surge India, active Covid cases India, coronavirus, masking

Maharashtra logs 13 new Covid-19 cases, one fatality; tally hits 2,462

Uddhav Thackeray, Raj Thackeray

Raj, Uddhav Thackeray join forces to protest Hindi imposition in schools

truck

Maharashtra transporters to go on strike from Jul 1 to protest e-challans

Raj Thackeray, Raj, Thackeray

Raj Thackeray calls for July 5 Marathi unity march against Hindi imposition

 
At a press conference in Mumbai, Fadnavis said, “The state cabinet has decided to withdraw the Government Resolutions (GR) issued in April and June regarding the implementation of the three-language policy from class one. A committee headed by Dr Narendra Jadhav will be formed to recommend implementation (of the three-language formula).”
 
Previous government approved policy
 
Fadnavis also pointed out that former CM Uddhav Thackeray had accepted recommendations from the Dr Raghunath Mashelkar committee to bring in a three-language policy for Classes 1 to 12 and had even formed a panel for its implementation.
 
The April 16 GR had made Hindi a compulsory third language for Classes 1 to 5 in English and Marathi medium schools. After backlash, the June 17 GR changed the rule to make Hindi optional instead.
 
Deputy CM seeks peaceful resolution
 
Meanwhile, Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar expressed hope that an upcoming protest planned for July 5 would no longer be necessary. “Efforts are on to ensure the need for taking out the morcha doesn't arise,” he said.
 
He also repeated his view that Hindi should be taught from Class 5, not earlier. “(Learning) Marathi and English languages should be made mandatory for primary students. Hindi can be introduced from class 1. Those who know how to read and write Marathi can swiftly learn Hindi language,” Pawar added.
 
Criticism from the Opposition
 
Opposition parties criticised the government's initial policy, saying it amounted to forcing Hindi on students. The original rule allowed Hindi as the default third language unless 20 or more students in a class chose another option.
 
The state government, however, insisted that Hindi was never made mandatory and rejected allegations of its "imposition".

More From This Section

Pahalgam Security, Pahalgam, terrorist attack

Nearly half of bunker funds unspent in J&K despite rising border threats

Exam resutls

Come up with uniform policy on normalisation of marks: NSC chief Karandikar

Tagore handwritten letters

Tagore's handwritten letters fetch ₹5.9 crore at AstaGuru auction

Yogi Adityanath, yogi, UP CM

UP govt to plant 11.4 million saplings for Van Mahotsav drive in July

Amit Shah, Home Minister

India has set $1 billion turmeric export target by 2030: Amit Shah

Topics : Devendra Fadnavis Maharashtra Hindi Uddhav Thackeray Marathi education

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 29 2025 | 7:58 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStock to Watch TodayGurugram Home Price RiseDividend Stock TodayGold and Silver Rate TodayLatest News LIVEGlobe Civil Projects IPOJagannath Yatra 2025ICAI CA Final ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon