Uddhav Thackeray demands withdrawal of cases against Badlapur protesters

Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray on Friday demanded the withdrawal of the cases against those who had protested in Badlapur against the alleged sexual abuse of two kindergarten girls at a local school.

Addressing a news conference, Thackeray said the August 24 Maharashtra Bandh' called by the opposition bloc Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) is against "perversion" and urged people cutting across caste and religion to participate in it.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

He said the bandh should be strictly followed till 2 pm, ensuring that emergency services remain operational.

Slamming the Eknath Shinde government for still making arrests in connection with the Badlapur protest, Thackeray said, The cases against the protesters must be withdrawn.