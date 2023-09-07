Home / Politics / Udhayanidhi spoke about 'inhuman principles', unfair to target him: Stalin

Udhayanidhi spoke about 'inhuman principles', unfair to target him: Stalin

Stalin said he wondered why Prime Minister Narendra Modi would also join those targeting the TN minister

Press Trust of India Chennai
MK Stalin

2 min read Last Updated : Sep 07 2023 | 1:17 PM IST
Amid a raging row across the country over cabinet colleague Udhayanidhi Stalin's alleged anti-Sanatan Dharma remarks, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Thursday said his son had expressed certain comments about the "inhuman principles" preached in it.

Pro-BJP forces, unable to tolerate his stance against oppressive principles, have spread a false narrative, alleging Udhayanidhi called for the genocide of people with Sanatan thoughts, Stalin said in a statement and wondered why Prime Minister Narendra Modi would also join those targeting the TN minister.

"Udhayanidhi Stalin expressed certain comments about inhuman principles preached by Sanatan. He expressed his views on Sanatan principles that discriminate against Scheduled Castes, tribals and women, with no intention to offend any religion or religious beliefs," he said.

"The Social Media mob nurtured by the BJP has widely circulated...falsehood in northern states. However, Minister Udhayanidhi never used the word 'genocide' in either Tamil or English. Still, lies were spread claiming so," Stalin added.

Union ministers Amit Shah and Rajnath Singh "shared the same lie and condemned Udhayanidhi. Even after Udhayanidhi's denial, these Union Ministers did not retract their statements."

"It is disheartening to hear from the national media that the Prime Minister mentioned that Udhayanidhi's remarks need a proper response during a meeting of his council of ministers. The Prime Minister has access to all the resources to verify any claim or report. So, is the Prime Minister speaking unaware of the lies spread about Udhayanidhi, or does he do so knowingly?" Stalin, president of the ruling DMK, asked.

Topics :M K StalinNarendra ModiTamil Nadu

First Published: Sep 07 2023 | 1:17 PM IST

