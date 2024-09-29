Udhayanidhi Stalin: Many facets of DMK's rising son, beyond controversies

Until September 2023, Udhayanidhi Stalin, the newly appointed deputy chief minister of Tamil Nadu, was little known north of the Vindhyas, aside from his recognition as the son of Chief Minister Muthuvel Karunanidhi Stalin.

That changed with a single remark about Sanatana Dharma — to "eradicate" it — on September 2 last year, which thrust the 46-year-old into the national political limelight. The comment sparked a political firestorm that even drew in Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

As the BJP turned its guns on Udhayanidhi, the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam’s (DMK)’s rising star later clarified that he wasn’t attacking the religion itself but was speaking as a political heir to Conjeevaram Natarajan Annadurai —known as Anna or Arignar Anna — a key figure in the Dravidian movement.



Despite critical views towards the statement in north India, his statements resonated with many in Tamil Nadu. Among DMK supporters and sections of the Tamil populace, Udhayanidhi's comments were seen as an extension of the ideology of Periyar, the father of the Dravidian movement, who championed Samadharma (social justice).

The scion of Tamil Nadu’s ruling family wasted no time in proving his political mettle. In the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, Udhayanidhi, along with his father, led the DMK’s campaign and helped secure a clean sweep of all 39 seats for the INDIA (Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance) bloc in the state.



In 2021, too, he faced a backlash over his remarks imputing motives behind the deaths of former Union ministers Sushma Swaraj and Arun Jaitley.

Transformation: From reel to real

Controversy seems to follow him, but there’s more to this story than just politics. Udhayanidhi’s rise is as intertwined with Tamil cinema as it is with the political history of the state.

Senior DMK leaders recall a young Udhayanidhi shadowing his grandfather, the late M Karunanidhi, during political events as early as the 1989 Assembly elections. By the mid-1990s, he was running a bowling alley with friends.

Then, in 2008, he launched Red Giant Movies, a production and distribution company that would go on to reshape Tamil cinema. His touch is felt across some of the industry’s biggest hits: From the cult classic Vinnaithaandi Varuvaayaa in 2010 to Mani Ratnam’s magnum opuses Ponniyin Selvan 1 and Ponniyin Selvan 2, Kamal Haasan’s Vikram, and Ajith’s Thunivu, his company has distributed or produced many of Tamil cinema’s most significant films over the past decade and a half. He’s also produced seven films, including Indian 2, starring Kamal Haasan, which was released this year.



Udhayanidhi’s on-screen journey began in 2012 with the rom-com Oru Kal Oru Kannadi, but those who have followed his film career note a shift in recent years. His last few films have leaned heavily into the themes of social justice that align with the Dravidian ideology. Notably, Nenjuku Needhi (2022) and Maamannan (2023 have both received critical acclaim.

In fact, Maamannan, produced by Red Giant Movies, was hailed for its bold take on caste politics, with Udhayanidhi earning praise not only for his acting but for giving the film’s key dialogues to veteran comedian Vadivelu, sacrificing potential political mileage for artistic integrity. This is a stark contrast to his stance in 2011 when he produced 7aum Arivu, in which a lead character said that “reservation” was one of the reasons for “talented people are fleeing India.” In 2023, Udhayanidhi expressed regret for that scene, admitting that his understanding of social justice had since evolved, aligning now with the DMK’s commitment to the cause.