Several AAP leaders, workers join Congress in Delhi ahead of polls in 2025

Several Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leaders and workers on Sunday joined the Congress in the presence of its Delhi president Devender Yadav, an official statement said.

Yadav offered them Congress scarfs to welcome them into the party at the DPCC office.

Yadav alleged that if the law and order situation has hit rock bottom in the national capital, both the BJP and AAP governments were equally responsible for that, the statement added.

After coming out of jail, Kejriwal finds faults with everyone, including the ministers of his own government, forgetting the fact that he did not leave the chief minister's chair for more than five months when he was in jail, Yadav said, adding it paralysed governance in Delhi when the national capital suffered the ravages of waterlogging.