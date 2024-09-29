Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Several AAP leaders, workers join Congress in Delhi ahead of polls in 2025

Yadav alleged that if the law and order situation has hit rock bottom in the national capital, both the BJP and AAP governments were equally responsible for that, the statement added

Devender Yadav, Delhi Congress chief with new joinees | Credit: X/@devendrayadvinc
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 29 2024 | 8:30 PM IST
Several Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leaders and workers on Sunday joined the Congress in the presence of its Delhi president Devender Yadav, an official statement said.

Yadav offered them Congress scarfs to welcome them into the party at the DPCC office.

After coming out of jail, Kejriwal finds faults with everyone, including the ministers of his own government, forgetting the fact that he did not leave the chief minister's chair for more than five months when he was in jail, Yadav said, adding it paralysed governance in Delhi when the national capital suffered the ravages of waterlogging.

When the Congress was in power, the law and order situation was effectively under control, people got potable water round the clock, and drains and sewers were de-silted before every monsoon to prevent waterlogging, he claimed.

He also claimed the Congress government had also ensured people got uninterrupted power supply and power in Delhi was the cheapest in the country.


First Published: Sep 29 2024 | 8:30 PM IST

