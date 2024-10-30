Understand responsibility that comes with your support: Priyanka in Wayanad

Congress leader and party candidate for Wayanad Lok Sabha by-election Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said that her brother and Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi tells her not just in public but in private that he treats the people of Wayanad as his family and not electorate and that when others turned away, Wayanad stood by her brother. She added that she fully understands the roles and responsibilities that come up with people's love and support.

Addressing a public rally in Kerala's Wayanad, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said, "I understand the responsibility that comes with your love and support. When others turned away, Wayanad stood by my brother, giving him the strength to walk across India for unity and peace. Today, we're fighting together for the values of our Constitution: democracy, equality, and truth."

"Each one of you is an important soldier in this fight. My brother Rahul Gandhi tells me not just in public but privately as well that he treats you like family and not the electorate. We are fighting a big battle and he is leading that battle. Along with me, you too also have a responsibility towards our country. If there is a time to stand for truth and democracy, then it is now. With your one vote, you can stand up for what is right," she said hailing the people of Wayanad.

Priyanka Gandhi is contesting from the Wayanad constituency as a United Democratic Front (UDF) candidate, is seeking election from the seat her brother Rahul Gandhi vacated.

Wayanad's seat was vacated by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi after he was also elected to Lok Sabha from Raebareli in Uttar Pradesh in the general elections held earlier this year.

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi kicked off campaigning in Wayanad ahead of the bypolls scheduled for November 13.

Wayanad will go to the polls on November 13 along with voting for bye-elections in 47 assembly seats across 15 states. The first phase of assembly polls in Jharkhand will also be held on November 13.