Kejriwal hails early Diwali pay for Delhi sanitation staff, first in 18 yrs

The AAP leader and former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said that earlier salaries would be withheld for seven to eight months

AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal (Photo: PTI)
Vasudha Mukherjee New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 30 2024 | 2:06 PM IST
Former Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) convenor Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday announced that the Delhi Municipal Corporation (MCD) has successfully sent salaries and Diwali bonuses to all sanitation workers before the end of October.
 
Congratulating the workers and extending Diwali greetings, Kejriwal, on social media platform X, said that this is the first time in 18 years that sanitation workers are receiving their salaries ahead of schedule.
 
“Earlier, their salary used to be withheld for 7-8 months, but now they get it before time,” he said.
 
Emphasising the importance of timely payments, he said, “This time, on the occasion of Diwali, MCD has sent the salary and Diwali bonus to all the sanitation workers before the end of the month so that everyone can celebrate Diwali happily with their family. I wish all the sanitation workers and their families a Happy Diwali."
   
Kejriwal has also responded to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's recent criticism regarding the Delhi government's implementation of the Ayushman Bharat scheme.
 
He condemned the politicisation of public health issues, stating, “It is not right to speak wrongly on the issue of people's health. It is not right to do politics on this.”

PM Modi had accused the Delhi and West Bengal governments of failing to implement the Ayushman Bharat health insurance scheme for “political interests.”
 
In his response, Kejriwal cited findings from the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) regarding irregularities in the scheme, questioning its efficacy. He added, “In the states where the Ayushman Yojana is implemented, to date, I have not met a single person who has been treated under Ayushman Bharat.”
 
The former Delhi CM had earlier requested to expedite Assembly elections in the capital to coincide with the Maharashtra and Jharkhand state elections. This request came after Kejriwal resigned from his post as chief minister, handing over the reign to AAP leader Atishi.
 
Kejriwal said he would only take on the role of chief minister if AAP is voted to power in the Assembly elections. The Delhi Assembly will end its term in February 2025, setting the stage for a high-stakes electoral battle in the capital. 
First Published: Oct 30 2024 | 2:06 PM IST

