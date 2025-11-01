Vice-President CP Radhakrishnan to visit Kerala from November 3-4

Vice President CP Radhakrishnan will undertake a two-day visit to Kerala, from November 3 to 4, the Vice President's Secretariat said on Saturday.

This will be the Vice President's maiden visit to Kerala after assuming office.

During the visit, the Vice-President will grace the Diamond Jubilee celebrations of Fatima Mata National College in Kollam, as the Chief Guest, on November 3. Fatima Mata National College, one of the leading higher education institutions in the region, is marking 75 years of academic service.

VP Radhakrishnan will also interact with members of the Federation of Indian Coir Exporters Associations (FICEA) in Kollam on the same day. FICEA, under its single umbrella, has all the Exporter Associations of coir from the country.