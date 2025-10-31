Home / Politics / BJP-RSS had no role in freedom, misusing Sardar Patel's legacy: Congress

BJP-RSS had no role in freedom, misusing Sardar Patel's legacy: Congress

Jairam Ramesh took a swipe at the Modi government and claimed that since 2014 especially, history has been subject to brazen misrepresentation and distortion by "G2 and their ecosystem"

Jairam Ramesh, Jairam
Congress leader Jairam Ramesh (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 31 2025 | 1:25 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Taking a swipe at the BJP-RSS on Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel's birth anniversary, the Congress on Friday said selfless icons would have been horrified by their misappropriation by an ideology that, in the words of Patel himself, had created an atmosphere that made the ghastly tragedy of Mahatma Gandhi's assassination possible.

Congress general secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh took a swipe at the Modi government and claimed that since 2014 especially, history has been subject to brazen misrepresentation and distortion by "G2 and their ecosystem".

"Today as a grateful nation celebrates Sardar Patel@150 we must also recall that on February 13, 1949, Jawaharlal Nehru had unveiled a statue of Sardar Patel in Godhra, where the Iron Man of India had started his legal practice. Nehru's speech on that occasion must be read and re-read to get an insight into their powerful and profound partnership of over three decades," Ramesh said on X.

"In a message on the eve of Sardar Patel's 75th birth anniversary, Nehru had said '[F]ew persons can have such a long and notable record of service to their credit as Sardar Patel has had. Even so, he is at the helm of affairs, vital to the nation and carrying a great responsibility...I look back on thirty years of comradeship and intimate contact with him in national activities. It has been a period full of ups and downs and great happenings and all of us have been tested to the utmost. Sardar Patel has emerged from these ordeals as a dominating figure on the Indian scene, to whom vast numbers look for guidance. May he be spared long to us and the country'," he said.

On September 19, 1963, the then President of India Dr. S Radhakrishnan had unveiled a statue of Sardar Patel at a prominent roundabout in New Delhi, close to Parliament House and the office of the Election Commission, Ramesh pointed out.

Nehru was also present then and had chosen the simple but powerful inscription for the statue as the "Architect of India's Unity", he said.

Ramesh further recalled that on October 31, 1975, the-then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi had presided over the concluding function of the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Birth Centenary Year and had paid a fulsome tribute bringing out his many distinctive achievements and contributions.

It still makes for compelling reading, he added.

"Since 2014 especially, history has been subject to brazen misrepresentation and distortion by G2 and their ecosystem," Ramesh said.

"Selfless icons would have been horrified by their misappropriation by an ideology that had no role whatsoever in the freedom movement, in the making of the Constitution, and that, in the words of Sardar Patel himself, had created an atmosphere that made the ghastly tragedy of January 30th, 1948 possible (Source: letter of Sardar Patel to Dr. Syama Prasad Mookerjee, July 1, 1948)," the Congress leader said in his post.

Born in Nadiad, Gujarat, in 1875, Patel was a pivotal figure in India's struggle for Independence.

Renowned for his exceptional leadership and unyielding commitment to national integration, he is fondly remembered as the "Iron Man of India." He died in 1950.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Priyanka Gandhi urges women to unite as a collective political force

Cabinet sub-committee on PM SHRI meant to deceive CPI, says Satheesan

BJP hits out at CM Siddaramaiah after KSTDC promotes Wayanad travel package

Assam CM, Priyank Kharge trade barbs amid row over semiconductor projects

Kerala govt to review implementation of PM SHRI scheme, says CM Vijayan

Topics :Sardar PatelBJPRSSJairam Ramesh

First Published: Oct 31 2025 | 1:25 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story