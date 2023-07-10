Home / Politics / Voting rigged in booths, to move HC with evidence: Suvendu Adhikari

Voting rigged in booths, to move HC with evidence: Suvendu Adhikari

The West Bengal SEC has announced that repolling will be held in 696 booths across the state, where voting for the rural elections was declared void following reports of vote-tampering and violence

Press Trust of India Kolkata
Suvendu Adhikari (Photo: Wikimedia Commons)

2 min read Last Updated : Jul 10 2023 | 3:50 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

As repolling is in progress in nearly 700 booths for panchayat elections on Monday, the BJP accused the State Election Commission (SEC) of not giving importance to the thousands of booths where voting should have been conducted again.

Leader of the Opposition Suvendu Adhikari said he is collecting evidence of alleged malpractice in several thousands of booths during the polling on Saturday and, armed with these, will move the Calcutta High Court.

"We had submitted a list of 6,000 booths to the SEC recommending repoll. Actually, false voting had taken place in 18,000 booths at the behest of the Trinamool Congress. We are collecting more evidence... video footage and everything," Adhikari told reporters.

The West Bengal SEC has announced that repolling will be held in 696 booths across the state, where voting for the rural elections was declared void following reports of vote-tampering and violence.

"Our list has apparently been overlooked by SEC Rajiva Sinha and we are not surprised. The list of booths announced by SEC last night was submitted by the TMC," Adhikari said.

The Nandigram MLA claimed the pieces of evidence of malpractices that the BJP is collecting will prove the complicity of the TMC in the violence.

He said, "An exhaustively detailed evidence, backed up with ample video footage, will be submitted to the Calcutta High Court on Tuesday," the day of the counting of votes.

The BJP leader alleged that the direction of CCTV cameras was changed in the booths where largescale rigging took place.

To a question, Adhikari said, "The governor opened a peace room at Raj Bhavan. But I did not find the desired result. People want results from such moves."

Governor CV Ananda Bose on June 18 opened the peace room' at Raj Bhavan in view the numerous representations received from citizens on criminal intimidation in pre-poll Bengal.

Also Read

BJP prez Nadda chairs organisational meetings to mark 9-yrs of Modi govt

BJP leaders from eastern states to meet ahead of 2024 LS elections

BJP holds protest outside SEC office against Bengal rural poll violence

BJP alleges central forces 'deliberately' not deployed in panchayat polls

Won't answer to legal notice from non-existent 'TMC': Suvendu Adhikari

BJP 'broke' NCP, Shiv Sena to be in power in Maharashtra: Rohit Pawar

Rahul Gandhi running 'mall of hatred', not 'mohabbat ki dukan': Nadda

Happenings in West Bengal under CM Banerjee frightening: Digvijaya Singh

Free rice scheme: Cong says K'taka has given befitting reply to Modi govt

BJP creates ruckus, demands Tejashwi's resignation inside Bihar assembly

Topics :Suvendu AdhikariWest BengalWB Panchayat PollsviolenceBJP

First Published: Jul 10 2023 | 3:50 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story