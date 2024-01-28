Home / Politics / We tolerated Nitish's Hindi push for cordiality in INDIA bloc: DMK leader

We tolerated Nitish's Hindi push for cordiality in INDIA bloc: DMK leader

The DMK leader's reference made was to one of the INDIA bloc meetings in which Nitish Kumar reportedly stressed on use of Hindi

DMK leader T R Baalu
Press Trust of India Chennai

2 min read Last Updated : Jan 28 2024 | 9:03 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

JD(U) President and Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar said 'only Hindi should be spoken' and the party tolerated it for the sake of cordiality in INDIA alliance, DMK leader T R Baalu said here on Sunday.

Speaking to reporters after holding seat sharing talks with Congress leaders here, Baalu, when asked on exit of Nitish Kumar from INDIA alliance said it appeared that right from the beginning he had 'some issues' and there would not be any electoral 'damage' due to his move.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

To a question about the 'Bihar Chief Minister's statement that nothing worked as per his plan in the INDIA bloc,' Baalu asked: "What did he plan? He did not spell out any plan, he said only Hindi should be spoken and only that (message) remains."

Elaborating, Baalu, a Lok Sabha member said: "He (Nitish Kumar) said everyone should talk in Hindi. We tolerated it. Even then, we kept quiet, as a compromise, for the sake of cordiality in the alliance. It was said that English must not be spoken. This is an ordinary matter (hinting at politics). It is okay."

The DMK leader's reference made was to one of the INDIA bloc meetings in which Nitish Kumar reportedly stressed on use of Hindi.

Also Read

Nitish Kumar in soup over his 'birth control lessons' in Bihar Assembly

UPSC NDA Result 2023 result expected soon at upsc.gov.in; details inside

Nitish Kumar's exit from Mahagathbandhan 'gain' for INDIA bloc, says DMK

JDU will be finished in Lok Sabha polls, says RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav

BJP will form government in Bihar in 2025: Union Minister Giriraj Singh

Don't let BJP win LS polls in name of religion: Congress president Kharge

Nitish Kumar is natural ally, with him we will sweep LS polls: JP Nadda

Happy to see formation of NDA govt in Bihar: Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma

Rahul Gandhi urges West Bengal to lead fight against injustice nationwide

No question of going anywhere else now, leaving NDA-fold: Nitish Kumar

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Nitish KumarJDUNDABiharDMK

First Published: Jan 28 2024 | 9:03 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story