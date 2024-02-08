Home / Politics / 'What was the need of Pran Pratistha': Swami Prasad Maurya in UP Assembly

'What was the need of Pran Pratistha': Swami Prasad Maurya in UP Assembly

Samajwadi Party leader Swami Prasad Maurya said that the Bharatiya Janata Party is doing drama and trying to project that there was no Ram Lalla before this govt

SP leader Swami Prasad Maurya
Nandini Singh New Delhi

2 min read Last Updated : Feb 08 2024 | 12:48 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Samajwadi Party (SP) leader Swami Prasad Maurya on Thursday questioned the 'Pran Pratishtha' or consecration ceremony of Ram Lalla while speaking in the Uttar Pradesh assembly. The Ram Lalla idol was consecrated at the Ram Janmabhoomi Mandir in Ayodhya by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on January 22.

"Bharatiya Janata Party [BJP] is doing drama and trying to project that there was no Ram Lalla before this government. Ram Lalla has been worshipped for the last thousand years. What was the need for 'Pran Pratistha' then? It hurts the sentiments of crores of devotees. That ceremony wasn't cultural but a program of BJP, Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh [RSS], and Vishva Hindu Parishad [VHP]," said Maurya.


Reacting to Maurya's statement, Samajwadi Party leader Manoj Pandey said, "Whatever Swami Prasad is saying, I won't comment on that. The person who has lost his mental stability will keep speaking like this. The party has told him a few times now, but if a demented man isn't listening to the party's directions, no one can do anything."
 
Earlier, an FIR was also lodged against Maurya over his controversial remarks on Ramcharitmanas.

On January 22, while speaking to a news channel, Maurya said that Ramcharitamanas, written by Goswami Tulsidas in the 17th century, promoted social discrimination and spread hatred.

"Religion is meant for the welfare of humanity and for strengthening it. If there is any insult to a section of society due to certain lines in the Ramcharitamanas on the basis of jaati, varn and varg, then it is certainly not dharma, it is adharma", he said.

He added that Tulsidas wrote the book for his own pleasure while demanding a ban on the "objectionable portions" of the Ramcharitmanas.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Also Read

Ram temple: What is Pran Pratishtha? How is it done? All details here

Ram Mandir Highlights: Ram Lalla darshan for general public from Jan 23

Ayodhya Ram mandir: Full schedule of temple pran pratishtha ceremony today

Ram Mandir inauguration: Sonia, Kharge, Adhir Ranjan decline invitation

Ram Mandir opening ceremony: Here's a list of prominent people invited

Centre not solely responsible for Kerala's financial woes: Cong-led UDF

Kejriwal, Mann to participate in Kerala's 'historic protest' against Centre

Nyay Yatra to go on two-day break after Odisha-leg: Jairam Ramesh

Ex-Maharashtra minister Baba Siddique resigns from Congress after 48 years

Congress brings 'Black Paper', says Modi govt has neglected non-BJP states

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Samajwadi PartySwami Prasad MauryaRam templeAyodhyaBS Web Reports

First Published: Feb 08 2024 | 12:48 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story