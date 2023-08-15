Home / Politics / When people can queue outside polling booths for assembly polls: Omar

When people can queue outside polling booths for assembly polls: Omar

"Excellent. So when can these same people expect to be queueing outside polling booths for assembly elections?" Omar said

Press Trust of India Srinagar
National Conference Vice President Omar Abdullah (Photo: PTI)

1 min read Last Updated : Aug 15 2023 | 6:41 PM IST
National Conference leader Omar Abdullah on Tuesday offered a backhanded compliment to the Jammu and Kashmir administration, saying the "queues" outside the Independence Day function venue were "excellent" but asked when assembly elections will be held.

"Excellent. So when can these same people expect to be queueing outside polling booths for assembly elections?" Omar said in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Abdullah was responding to media reports about long queues outside Bakshi Stadium here, the venue of the main Independence Day function in Jammu and Kashmir.

People's Democratic Party (PDP) chief Mehbooba Mufti also extended good wishes on the 77th Independence Day.

"Happy Independence day to my fellow countrymen. May the idea of INDIA that binds us together triumph," she said in a post on X.

The PDP president also posted a photograph of Mahatma Gandhi, India's first prime minister Jawahar Lal Nehru, and Maulana Abul Kalam Azad walking together.

First Published: Aug 15 2023 | 6:41 PM IST

