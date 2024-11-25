Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Whenever public gives mandate against SP, they question EVM: BJP UP chief

Uttar Pradesh BJP President Bhupendra Chaudhary slammed the Samajwadi Party (SP), accusing them of blaming EVM and constitutional institutions when they lose

Bhupendra Singh Chaudhary, Bhupendra Singh
Uttar Pradesh BJP President Bhupendra Singh Chaudhary | (Photo: PTi)
ANI
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 25 2024 | 7:31 AM IST
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Uttar Pradesh President Bhupendra Chaudhary on Sunday slammed the Samajwadi Party (SP), accusing them of blaming the Electronic Voting Machines (EVM) and constitutional institutions whenever the public gives a mandate against them.

"Whenever the public gives a mandate against the Samajwadi Party, they start raising questions on the EVM and start blaming the constitutional institutions... How can the Samajwadi Party talk about rigging (in the UP bypolls)? The people of the Samajwadi Party are throwing stones at the constitutional institutions. They have always disrespected the constitution and never followed the orders of the constitutional institutions," said Bhupendra Chaudhary.

Earlier on Sunday, three people were killed and around two dozen others, including policemen and senior officials, were injured in a clash that broke out during a survey of a mosque in Uttar Pradesh's Sambhal district on Sunday morning, officials said.

The stone-pelting incident occurred when a team arrived at the Shahi Jama Masjid to conduct a fresh survey of the mosque. Locals allegedly pelted stones at security personnel and attacked the police force. The police used tear gas to control the situation.

Officials said that four senior police officers, around 20 policemen, and a deputy collector were seriously injured as the mob pelted stones at the security forces. A police Public Relations Officer (PRO) also sustained a bullet injury to his leg during the incident.

A magisterial inquiry has been ordered into the incident, they said.

Moradabad Divisional Commissioner Aunjaneya Kumar Singh said, "After the survey was completed, stone pelting started by three groups from three directions. The police used tear gas and plastic bullets to handle the situation. Another group started setting vehicles on fire and also began firing."

Notably, the results of the assembly polls were declared on November 23. In Uttar Pradesh, the BJP won six assembly by-polls, and its ally Rashtriya Lok Dal (RJD) won one seat, while the Samajwadi Party was able to win just two seats out of nine.

First Published: Nov 25 2024 | 7:30 AM IST

